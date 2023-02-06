The Oregon State women’s basketball team has lost four consecutive games after what felt like a breakthrough win over Oregon on Jan. 20.

Three of those losses came by narrow margins. The Beavers lost 63-60 at Stanford and 64-62 at California before opening play this weekend with a 75-73 overtime loss to Utah.

Perhaps it was the combined impact of those narrow defeats, but Oregon State was not able to keep it close against Colorado on Sunday. The Beavers fell behind early and trailed throughout in a 67-48 loss to the Buffaloes.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said Colorado’s rebounding was the difference in the game.

“Every time that we were gaining momentum it seemed they’d get an offensive rebound, and extend that possession and almost every one of those turned into points for them,” Rueck said.

Colorado had a 46-26 advantage in total rebounds, including a 16-7 edge in offensive boards. Buffaloes center Quay Miller did much of the damage with seven offensive rebounds and 19 total.

“We didn’t box out. I don’t know if it’s any more complicated than that. A shot goes up, you need to hit somebody, hold them out and rip the ball out of the air and today we just didn’t rise to the challenge in that category,” Rueck said.

Overall this season, Oregon State is in the middle of the pack in rebounding in the Pac-12 Conference. The Beavers have a positive margin of 1.5 rebounds per game in conference play. That is fifth-best in the Pac-12.

That number has improved slightly over last season, when the Beavers basically broke even on the glass in conference play and ranked sixth in rebounding margin.

The last Oregon State team which was exceptional on the glass was the 2019-20 team, which went 23-9 and had a positive margin of 8.6 rebounds per game, which was second in the conference.

Part of the issue against Colorado might have been the team’s inexperience. Rueck started freshman forward Timea Gardiner for the first time and she responded with a team-high 13 points and also had six rebounds in just under 22 minutes of playing time.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

But Rueck also gave extended minutes to multiple freshmen and went with lineups which featured four and sometimes five freshmen. Raegan Beers played a team-high 32 minutes and had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman guards Adlee Blacklock and Lily Hansford got a big boost in playing time. Blacklock in particular had seen just 17 minutes of playing time before this weekend, but played 18 minutes against Utah and 21 against Colorado.

“I think we grew up some. I think we got some great minutes for our freshmen today, which will benefit us going forward. Timea’s settling in more and more in her role. … Adlee and Lily are showing what they can do. They absolutely belong. So there’s no reason for me to think our best is not ahead,” Rueck said.

Blacklock made a positive impact in both games, making two 3-pointers against Utah and three against Colorado.

“It felt amazing. I wish we would have won that game but I’m just thankful Scott gave me the opportunity this weekend and trusted me and I just happened to get some shots to fall,” Blacklock said.