OSU women's basketball: Plenty of changes for Beavers

“To me this is where massive growth happens, our team is in a good place,” he said. “We finished the season as strong as all but maybe just a very select few, actually, we finished the season as strong as everyone except the Final Four teams.

“So those great feelings of the way we finished are carrying into the spring. There's great hope, and we've got a group that's really hungry coming back now. And so we have five weeks of workouts and I'm expecting that this group is going to make a lot of progress in this offseason.”

If there is one thing that Rueck will take away from this past season it is how important that relational aspect of the program has become not only within the program but also the fan base.

Rueck feels the Beavers were hurt as much as any by not being able to play in front of the fan base and how important having the entire “family” together makes the program the place people — coaches and players — feel is the right fit.

“All the relational parts of this experience for our students are so vital, and I feel so good about them,” Rueck said. “When things are normal, when we can have fans, we can have events, this experience is so good. And to have those things stripped away hurt this year, and I love that it hurts.

“I think there's a shallow way to do this job and I think there's a shallow way to run a team. We don't do it shallow, we do it deep. And there's a reason that we haven't had many transfers over the years. There's a reason that coaches don't leave. And then it hurts when they do because they literally become family. Everybody feels like they identify with our players as parts of the family. And that's what makes Oregon State women's basketball so special.”

