OSU women's basketball: Pivec signs with Minnesota Lynx; Goodman declares

The Minnesota Lynx on Saturday signed former Oregon State standout Mikayla Pivec to the team's training camp roster.

Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

The 23-year-old, originally selected by Atlanta in the third round (25th overall) of the 2020 WNBA Draft, chose to sit out of last season for personal reasons. During the WNBA offseason, Pivec has appeared in 15 games, averaging 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 14.9 minutes per contest for Promete in Spain.