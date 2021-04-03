 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU women's basketball: Pivec signs with Minnesota Lynx; Goodman declares
0 comments

OSU women's basketball: Pivec signs with Minnesota Lynx; Goodman declares

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Minnesota Lynx on Saturday signed former Oregon State standout Mikayla Pivec to the team's training camp roster.

Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. 

The 23-year-old, originally selected by Atlanta in the third round (25th overall) of the 2020 WNBA Draft, chose to sit out of last season for personal reasons. During the WNBA offseason, Pivec has appeared in 15 games, averaging 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 14.9 minutes per contest for Promete in Spain. 

The Lynwood, Washington, native played in 126 career games (117 starts) for the Beavers, averaging 12.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 29.9 minutes per game. Pivec was named to the all-Pac-12 team in three straight seasons and to the Pac-12 all-Freshman team. 

Aleah Goodman has officially declared for the WNBA Draft. Goodman announced she was calling it a career on Tuesday even though she could have returned for another season per NCAA rules because of the pandemic.

The draft will take place April 15.

+1 
Mikayla Pivec mug 2019

Mikayla Pivec
+1 
Aleah Goodman mug 2020

Aleah Goodman 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News