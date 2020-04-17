OSU women's basketball: Pivec drafted by the Atlanta Dream in the third round

At 5-foot-10, Pivec surpassed the career rebounding total of Ruth Hamblin late in this past season to set the new standard.

Pivec was at the time the highest-rated recruit, coming in at No. 24 according to ESPN, to sign with Oregon State when she committed in 2016 out of Lynwood High in Washington.

She credits her time at Oregon State for helping her develop into a professional player.

“Some of the biggest takeways on the court is seeing the floor differently and anticipating plays better than I did when I came in,” Pivec said earlier this week.

She added that she has learned why defenses shift certain ways and why certain plays work better in different scenarios against certain defenses. She has also gained a better understanding of the preparation is takes in order to understand what the opponent will try to do and how to adapt when they make changes, as well as gaining a better awareness of the tactical aspect of the game.

Having the opportunity to play in the Pan-Am Games for Team USA this past summer also helped prepare Pivec for what is to come.