For freshman point guard Martha Pietsch it was a long journey from Berlin, Germany to Oregon State University. That journey, however, was made easier by players who had come before her.

In particular, Satou Sabally and her sister, Nyara Sabally, playing for Oregon helped Pietsch believe that she could also play college basketball in the United States.

“The first time I started to follow college basketball was when German players we know started going there to play college, for example … the Sabally sisters, Satou and Nyara. They’re also from Berlin and we actually played for the same coaches and the same club,” Pietsch said. “That was the first time where it was like, ‘OK, you can go over there and play, too.’”

Pietsch and her teammates avidly followed the Sabally sisters and the more she learned about the collegiate model in the United States the more she was interested. In the European model, sports and education are separate and if a player wants to continue their education they have to make those arrangements on their own. Scheduling and time management are a real problem.

“Doing both on a really high level is hard,” Pietsch said, adding that the American model is more convenient. “They take care of you in both aspects. So you can play at a high level and study at the same time. That’s not really easy in Germany.”

Pietsch decided while still in high school that she wanted to give college basketball a try. Pietsch spent last season playing for a professional women’s team in Freiburg, Germany, but because she wanted to preserve her eligibility, she remained an amateur.

Late in the season in Freiburg, where her team won its league championship, she began to be recruited by Oregon State coach Scott Rueck. Pietsch said their first conversation lasted about 90 minutes.

“I just felt really comfortable right away although I didn’t know him that much before,” Pietsch said.

Her family background has helped her make a smooth transition both academically and athletically. Pietsch grew up in a bilingual household, which is common in Europe but in her case it was especially helpful because her mother is English. Not facing any language barrier on the court or in the classroom — where she is majoring in political science — eliminated one hurdle.

Pietsch is also used to playing in a variety of team settings. She has been part of the German national program for several years and this summer will make her final appearance on the German U20 team at the European Championships in Romania.

“It’s an honor to play for your country,” Pietsch said. “I’ve known the coaches and the players I’m playing with since, I don’t know, I was 10 or 11. They do a really good job in recruiting and doing a national team camp from a young age.”

One area where high school players often struggle to adapt to college basketball is the pace of play with a shot clock. That is not an issue for Pietsch, who played with a 24-second shot clock in Freiburg and is used to a shot clock from international competitions.

For Pietsch, one of the biggest adjustments was simply the size of the crowds. Oregon State regularly draws more than 4,000 fans for home games, and some road crowds this season, such as at Arizona, have been even larger.

“To be honest, the whole attention around women’s basketball. Playing in front of these crowds, these arenas we play in. It’s not a thing in Europe,” Pietsch said.

She has played in 19 of 23 games, averaging about 14 minutes of playing time per game. Playing point guard as a freshman is a challenge, but Pietsch has not been overwhelmed. She has more assists (32) than turnovers (19) and has shown the ability to knock down 3-pointers.

Her playing time has dipped somewhat during the Pac-12 Conference schedule, but she understands her role and has her eye on the future.

“I went in with the mindset you have to earn the trust of the coaches,” Pietsch said. “Every game when I go on the court, I have to give it all I’ve got. Every minute I get, I’m happy.”