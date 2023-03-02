Oregon State was not able to pull off a second consecutive upset at the Pac-12 Conference tournament on Thursday against third-seeded Colorado. The Buffaloes knocked the Beavers out with a 62-54 victory in Las Vegas.

Oregon State (13-18), the 11th seed in the tournament, advanced to Thursday's quarterfinal matchup with a 56-48 win over sixth-seeded USC on Wednesday.

At halftime of Thursday's game, Oregon State was in position to keep its season alive once again. The teams went into the break tied 33-33.

The Beavers shot the ball well from the outside in the first half, making 6 of 9 3-point attempts. AJ Marotte and Timea Gardiner both knocked down two 3-pointers and Adlee Blacklock and Shalexxus Aaron each made one shot from deep.

But Colorado took charge after the break, outscoring OSU 18-8 in the third quarter. Oregon State stayed in range in the fourth quarter and a 3-pointer by Gardiner with 1:14 left to play cut the deficit to 58-54. Those were the last points the Beavers would score.

Blacklock kept up her late-season surge and led the Beavers with 12 points. Marotte and Gardiner each scored 10.

Raegan Beers, who led Oregon State with 18 points and nine rebounds in the win over USC, was scoreless through three quarters against Colorado and finished the game with seven points and six rebounds.

Beers battled inside much of the night against Colorado's Quay Miller. Both players were named to the all-conference team earlier this week. Beers and Miller both finished the game with four fouls and Miller finished with just two points and seven rebounds.

Frida Formann led Colorado (23-7) with 16 points and Aaronette Vonleh added 15.

In Friday's semifinals at the Pac-12 tournament, UCLA will face Stanford at 6 p.m. followed by a matchup between Washington State and Colorado.

No. 20 Colorado 62, Oregon St. 54

OREGON ST. (13-18)—Beers 3-9 0-0 7, Mitrovic 1-8 2-2 4, Blacklock 5-9 0-0 12, Mannen 0-2 0-0 0, Yeaney 4-11 0-0 8, Gardiner 3-4 1-2 10, Aaron 1-2 0-0 3, Hansford 0-0 0-0 0, Marotte 4-7 0-0 10, Pietsch 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-52 3-4 54

COLORADO (23-7)—Vonleh 6-10 3-5 15, Miller 0-9 2-2 2, Formann 4-9 6-9 16, Jones 3-3 0-0 7, Sherrod 3-12 5-8 12, Whittaker 2-4 0-0 4, Sadler 2-5 0-0 4, Wetta 1-2 0-0 2, Wynn 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 21-55 16-24 62

Oregon St. 20 13 8 13 — 54

Colorado 15 18 18 11 — 62

3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 9-18 (Beers 1-1, Blacklock 2-5, Mannen 0-1, Yeaney 0-3, Gardiner 3-4, Aaron 1-1, Marotte 2-3), Colorado 4-14 (Miller 0-4, Formann 2-5, Jones 1-1, Sherrod 1-4). Assists—Oregon St. 15 (Yeaney 6), Colorado 10 (Formann 3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon St. 34 (Mitrovic 8), Colorado 31 (Miller 7, Sherrod 7). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 18, Colorado 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—4,207.