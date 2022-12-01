OSU women's basketball: Oregon State gives students a good show in 89-36 victory

Gill Coliseum was packed to the rafters for Thursday’s women’s basketball game between Oregon State and Southern University.

A crowd of 9,604 was on hand to watch the Beavers (5-2) roll to an 89-36 victory. Approximately 7,700 of those in attendance were elementary and middle school students, teachers and administrators who were invited as part of the annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom event.

Oregon State was not able to hold a student field-trip day during the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic and student attendance was extremely limited last year due to continued restrictions at schools.

On Thursday, the event was back at full force.

The game was a completely new experience for Oregon State freshman Martha Pietsch, who set a new career high with 10 points in the victory.

“Our crowd is always really good but today was crazy,” Pietsch said. “When I sat on the bench, I looked up at the bleachers and there was no space. … I had never played in front of so many people. Playing in front of that atmosphere is much more fun.”

Jelena Mitrovic was in her redshirt year the last time this game was played in front of a full crowd and this was her first time getting to play in front of thousands of students. Mitrovic had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds, as well as six assists.

“There were so many kids saying ‘This is the best day of my life’ and hearing that was the sweetest thing someone can say,” Mitrovic said. “A lot of them asked for shoes, so a few teammates gave shoes for kids. I think we made their day.”

Teacher Brooke Cross attended the game with her 23 fifth-grade students from Whitworth Elementary in Dallas. She said principal Darrick Bruns, a former Oregon State football player, was the driving force behind bringing all of Whitworth’s students, about 400 total, to the game.

“They are loving it. Dancing away. I think it’s just super cool because a lot of them probably wouldn’t have this opportunity unless we went with them,” Cross said, adding that these types of opportunities were lost during the pandemic and were badly missed. “They lost so much of that social capability.”

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said the program has held this event for about 12 years and he thanked Briana Galvez, the director of marketing and fan engagement, and her staff for their efforts.

“That was just an insane atmosphere, the third sellout that we’ve had for our field-trip game and Bri and her staff and everyone at Oregon State, we are so grateful for their efforts in pulling today off. Obviously, a lot to coordinate. Sixty-two schools, all their buses,” Rueck said.

3-point accuracy

The students were treated to a great shooting performance by Oregon State. The game was close in the first quarter before the Beavers pulled away with a series of 3-point shots. For the game, the Beavers were 15 of 23 from beyond the arc, led by Talia von Oelhoffen, who went 5 for 6 from deep and scored 15 points.

AJ Marotte was 3 for 4 on 3-pointers and also had 15 points. Pietsch had her best game since coming to OSU and hit a pair of 3-pointers, as did fellow freshman Adlee Blacklock.

“The lid came off the basket for us today. We shot the ball very well and we moved the ball very well,” Rueck said.

What’s next

Oregon State will host Jackson State at noon Saturday. The Beavers will then be off for a week until traveling to Eugene for their Pac-12 Conference opener against Oregon on Dec. 11.