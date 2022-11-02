OSU women's basketball: Offseason trip important for Mitrovic

Jelena Mitrovic says a lot of people tell her that they would love to visit her homeland of Serbia. That is usually just a polite way of acknowledging that Mitrovic grew up in an area with a long and interesting history.

But this summer, three of Mitrovic’s teammates from the Oregon State women’s basketball program really did make the nearly 12,000-mile round-trip journey to Serbia to visit her. Ellie Mack and Téa Adams, who graduated after last season, made the trip along with Noelle Mannen, a redshirt-junior on this year’s squad.

“It was amazing. Amazing experience, loved showing them where I’m coming from," said Mitrovic, a redshirt-sophomore center. "They loved it, too, which was the most core part for me. I just wanted them to have a great time and just to see how it is there. Because they’d never been there, never experienced anything like that.”

Mannen said when they started talking about the trip they weren’t really serious.

“Honestly, it kind of started as a joke. Early last season, we were like ‘We’re going to Serbia.’ Not really actually making any plans for it," Mannen said. "And I don’t know if it was March, April, maybe, when we were like, ‘Let’s actually do it. Let’s do this thing.’ We bought our tickets I think in April.”

Mannen, Adams and Mack arrived in Serbia at the end of June and stayed for two weeks. It truly was an opportunity to see a part of the world that was new to each of them.

“It was super special, especially because I think that’s one of the really cool parts about what we do is playing with these girls from all over, including girls from other countries," Mannen said. "And I think that was really special for me and Ellie Mack and Téa Adams … to get to see where Jelena came from and get to know her better, get to know her family better. We get to show her stuff here all the time so for her to get to show us stuff, I know it was incredible for me. I think it was special for her, too.”

In the midst of all the fun they also had opportunities to work out together. Mitrovic and Mannen had work to do in preparation for the Oregon State season and both Adams and Mack are trying to make it as professionals overseas.

“Obviously, Jelena has her trainer and her gym there and everything. We got some shots up,” Mannen said.

For Mitrovic, the fact that teammates would travel so far to see her and get to know her family was especially meaningful.

“A lot of people talk about it and ‘Oh, I want to go visit’ but not a lot of people do it, actually. So having them do it means a lot to me. Shows they love me a lot as a person, as a friend, and I love them as much as they love me. It was an experience that changed my life, for sure, and theirs, too. So we enjoyed it. Two great weeks,” Mitrovic said.

Mitrovic, a 6-foot-9 post, redshirted her first season at OSU and played sparingly in her redshirt-freshman season. That continued early last year but started to change after she had a strong game at Villanova, scoring 14 points.

Mitrovic had a couple more double-digit scoring games during the season and got more playing time and offensive opportunities later in the year. She scored in double figures in each of the team’s four games in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, including a career-high 16 points in the season-ending loss to UCLA.

Mitrovic’s offseason work was evident on Sunday when Oregon State hosted Western Oregon in an exhibition game, winning 82-66. It was the first game for a team that brings back just four players from last year’s squad — Talia von Oelhoffen and AJ Marotte return along with Mitrovic and Mannen. Mitrovic scored 16 points and was extremely efficient, making 4 of 6 from the field and converting all eight of her free-throw attempts.

“Coach (Scott Rueck) has helped me a lot. Comparing my first year here to my fourth year now, to be honest I can’t even recognize myself. They just helped me understand the game better and just have this picture of who I can be,” Mitrovic said.

In the win over WOU, Mannen was called on to play point guard more than she has in the past and she shared the team high with seven assists.

Oregon State will open the regular season against Hawaii on Monday. The game is part of a men’s and women’s doubleheader with the women hosting the Rainbow Wahine at 5:30 p.m. and the OSU men playing Tulsa at 9 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.