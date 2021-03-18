OSU women's basketball notebook: Mitrovic gives Beavers big lift in the post

Mitrovic has played so well that even when Jones was not in foul trouble against Oregon in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals, Rueck was more than comfortable having her on the floor.

“I think we found her at the right times, gave her good looks around the basket,” Rueck said after that game. “She's going to change shots all game long. And she has such a great knack for knowing where the ball's going to be and such good hands that she's an impactful player. … Just a dynamic player that's coming into her own, obviously at a great time for us.”

The emergence of Mitrovic, along with the play of Jones, could give the Beavers an advantage over a Seminoles team that has just three players listed at 6-2 or taller.

Youthful impact

The Beavers will not have a ton of NCAA tournament experience on the floor when they take on Florida State on Sunday. Taya Corosdale and Aleah Goodman are the only players who have seen action in a tournament game for the Beavers, while Ellie Mack has played in one game when she was at Bucknell.

That one game for Mack came against the Seminoles in 2019. She had 12 points, four assists and four rebounds in a 70-67 loss in the first round.