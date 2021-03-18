OSU women's basketball notebook: Mitrovic gives Beavers big lift in the post

There’s little doubt that Oregon State women’s basketball coach Scott Rueck would love to have Taylor Jones on the floor as much as possible.
The 6-foot-4 sophomore post is third on the team in scoring at 11.9 points per game while she leads the Beavers with 9.1 rebounds per game in a shade over 24 minutes a game.
The main reason for the lower number of minutes is Jones has, unfortunately, found herself in foul trouble. While she has fouled out just once in 18 games, she has a team-high 50 fouls for an average of 2.8 a game.
The upside, if there is one, is that redshirt freshman Jelena Mitrovic has often had an opportunity to play extended minutes. And with that extra court time, her game has steadily improved this season after she missed all of last season with an injury.
Mitrovic's play helped the Beavers (11-7) make a late run and earn a No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament and a first-round date with No. 9 seed Florida State (10-8) at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in San Marcos, Texas.
Mitrovic, listed at 6-foot-9, has come into her own down the stretch and is averaging 4.2 points and 4.3 rebounds a game in about 12 minutes of action. She’s also shown off her ability to pass the ball with 11 assists.
“Jelena is such a skilled basketball player,” Rueck said. “It just takes time to get with the speed of the game, what you can get away with, what you can't get away with, how to be strong and maintain balance through contact. All those things.”
Mitrovic has played so well that even when Jones was not in foul trouble against Oregon in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals, Rueck was more than comfortable having her on the floor.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
“I think we found her at the right times, gave her good looks around the basket,” Rueck said after that game. “She's going to change shots all game long. And she has such a great knack for knowing where the ball's going to be and such good hands that she's an impactful player. … Just a dynamic player that's coming into her own, obviously at a great time for us.”
The emergence of Mitrovic, along with the play of Jones, could give the Beavers an advantage over a Seminoles team that has just three players listed at 6-2 or taller.
Youthful impact
The Beavers will not have a ton of NCAA tournament experience on the floor when they take on Florida State on Sunday. Taya Corosdale and Aleah Goodman are the only players who have seen action in a tournament game for the Beavers, while Ellie Mack has played in one game when she was at Bucknell.
That one game for Mack came against the Seminoles in 2019. She had 12 points, four assists and four rebounds in a 70-67 loss in the first round.
But despite the lack of experience, Goodman isn’t all that concerned because of the way the youngsters have played over the past couple weeks to help give the Beavers a shot at the postseason.
At the forefront on the youth movement are freshmen Sasha Goforth, who has started all 18 games, and Talia von Oelhoffen, who joined the team in the middle of the season and has proven she belongs in 11 games.
Von Oelhoffen is second on the team in scoring at 12.5 points per game and Goforth fourth at 11.7. The two have combined for 44 3-pointers.
“I mean those girls are starting to play like veterans,” Goodman said. “Just with their swagger, their confidence, just the way they carry themselves. I forget that they are first-year. … Just their IQ of the game and how well they know basketball.
"Then they're just fearless. I think that's kind of one word to describe this team is just fearless. You see Sasha going to the basket. You see Savannah (Samuel) do the same thing. Talia, Ellie Mack has played huge for us and Jelena is becoming who she is for us. I do forget often that there's a lot of first-year players on this team.”
Poised for run?
Oregon State may be one of the hottest teams down the stretch with an 8-2 record with both losses coming against No. 1 overall seed Stanford.
The Beavers are playing their best basketball but there’s no doubt the road to a fifth straight Sweet 16 appearance is a difficult one. If the Beavers win Sunday against the Seminoles, the most likely team they will face next would be No. 1 seed South Carolina.
But nothing has fazed the Beavers to this point.
“We've played unbelievable basketball and it's a tribute to the character of this group to weather all the storms that we have and to put themselves in a position to not only go through the strength of the schedule that we've just played, but to do it successfully like we have has been is just absolutely remarkable,” Rueck said.
“… Every game we have just gotten better. And so as we head to the postseason this team is hungry. There's a belief. They know they're good. They know they can play with anybody. And that's what you want in the postseason."
While they won't be favored to get out of the first weekend, the Beavers won't make it easy on any team they face.
“When you've got an inside game, you've got an outside game, you've got the defensive mindset that's emerged over this last month, that has really been a difference maker for us," Rueck said. "The youth on this team has developed. … But this team has moved the ball and scored from all five positions. And that's a hard team to cover. So those things usually equal success in the postseason and a tough out. And I think that's who we are.”