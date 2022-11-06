OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen

Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum.

She makes it clear, however, that as proud as she is to have played for the Rainbow Wahine, she will be cheering for Oregon State. Von Oelhoffen’s daughter Talia is the leading returning scorer for the Beavers and Tondi von Oelhoffen and her husband, Kimo, attend every Oregon State home game.

This game is the exception to the rule as Tondi von Oelhoffen maintains close ties to the Hawaii program. Her niece, Meilani McBee, is a sophomore guard at Hawaii. McBee is from Kennewick, Washington, and was an AAU teammate of Talia’s. In addition, Avery Watkins, a freshman forward at Hawaii, was a member of that same AAU team.

“I follow them, I watch their games online,” Tondi von Oelhoffen said.

Von Oelhoffen was an outstanding multi-sport athlete in high school in the Tri-Cities and had a wide range of scholarship offers in different sports. She chose to play basketball at Hawaii and was a key part of that program in the late 1980s.

“Looking back, I don’t think when you’re going through it all, you totally understand how blessed you are until it's all said and done. I try to tell my daughters, try to tell Talia, enjoy every moment. This is going to be some of the best times in your life,” von Oelhoffen said.

In addition to her athletic success at Hawaii that is also where she met her future husband, Kimo von Oelhoffen. He ultimately transferred to Boise State — in large part to be near Tondi who had graduated and moved back to the Tri-Cities — and played in the NFL from 1994 to 2007, winning a Super Bowl as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2005.

One downside, however, to playing in Hawaii is that her family had very limited opportunities to watch her play. The proximity of the Corvallis campus to their home in the Tri-Cities was part of the reason Talia von Oelhoffen chose Oregon State. Her home games are attended by as many members of the von Oelhoffen family as can make the trip, including grandparents.

Tondi von Oelhoffen said the first Oregon State game she attended with Talia was a big moment in the recruiting process. They could both see firsthand how Oregon State fans supported the program.

“Oh my gosh, it’s the best thing ever. That’s one of the reasons, I think, Talia went there,” von Oelhoffen said. “We came on an unofficial visit … in 2019 and went to a game. I think I had tears in my eyes, it was just so incredible, the support. It’s just so exciting to play for. Everyone loves playing in front of huge crowds, it makes it that much more exciting.”

Big West champs

Oregon State did not schedule a lightweight opponent for the season-opener. Hawaii won the Big West Conference regular season title and conference tournament a year ago. The Rainbow Wahine are the preseason pick to repeat as conference champs.

The team returns almost entirely intact and also added transfer Lily Wahinekapu, who was the Big West Freshman of the Year last season playing for Cal State Fullerton.

“Veteran coach, Laura (Beeman) does a great job. A team that has a lot of experience returning. NCAA tournament team a year ago, finished extremely hot, 11 out of 12 wins, something like that,” said Oregon State coach Scott Rueck. “Won their tournament going away. Very impressive. So you’ve got a veteran team coming in, good game.”

That is not the situation for Oregon State which is working seven new players into the lineup including five freshmen. That unfamiliarity showed up a week ago in the first half of the Beavers’ exhibition game against Western Oregon. But in the second half Oregon State also showed glimpses of its potential.

“We didn’t shoot the ball particularly great, for us, but we got great shots. I loved the way the ball moved. I loved our inside presence. I loved our post passing. I thought our spacing was phenomenal,” Rueck said.

The Beavers may be shorthanded against Hawaii. Transfers Bendu Yeaney and Shalexxus Aaron, along with freshman Timea Gardiner, did not play in the exhibition game. Yeaney and Gardiner will be out a bit longer but Aaron may be available for the opener.