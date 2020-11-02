OSU women's basketball: Murphy new director of operations

Oregon State has hired Olivia Murphy as the Director of Basketball Operations for the women’s basketball program, the school announced on Monday.
“I am excited to welcome Olivia Murphy back to her alma mater as the OSU Women’s Basketball Director of Operations,” head coach Scott Rueck said in a release. “She has been highly successful in a variety of experiences and will be a valuable addition to our family. I look forward to getting started with her.”
Murphy spent the last three years working at California, most recently as the Director of Business Operations for the Golden Bears' men’s basketball program. In that role, she oversaw the program's day-to-day operations, including managing travel itineraries, team meals and budgetary needs.
Prior to her work with the men’s basketball program, Murphy spent two seasons with Cal's athletic travel office, where she assisted with travel arrangements for all of the department's 30 programs.
Murphy got her start in athletics at Oregon State, where she worked in event management and facilities from June 2015-16 while she was a student. She supported event operations for Oregon State's 17 teams, coordinating logistics for coaches, officials, donors and visiting teams during game days. Murphy also served as a member of the 2016 NCAA women's basketball tournament host committee to assist in the bidding and hosting process in Corvallis.
Murphy graduated from Oregon State in June 2016 with a degree in Exercise and Sports Science/Kinesiology. She will fill the position previously held by Deanna Colwell.
“I am grateful to Deanna Colwell for stepping in and filling our Operations position on a temporary basis last season,” Rueck said. “She did a fantastic job and represented our program with class.”
