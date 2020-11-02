OSU women's basketball: Murphy new director of operations

Oregon State has hired Olivia Murphy as the Director of Basketball Operations for the women’s basketball program, the school announced on Monday.

“I am excited to welcome Olivia Murphy back to her alma mater as the OSU Women’s Basketball Director of Operations,” head coach Scott Rueck said in a release. “She has been highly successful in a variety of experiences and will be a valuable addition to our family. I look forward to getting started with her.”

Murphy spent the last three years working at California, most recently as the Director of Business Operations for the Golden Bears' men’s basketball program. In that role, she oversaw the program's day-to-day operations, including managing travel itineraries, team meals and budgetary needs.

Prior to her work with the men’s basketball program, Murphy spent two seasons with Cal's athletic travel office, where she assisted with travel arrangements for all of the department's 30 programs.