OSU women's basketball: Most teams would probably prefer not to face Beavers in the NCAA tournament

“That's what got me to Oregon State, and that's what (Sunday’s) game reminded me of is that no matter where you throw it, that player had all the skills to hurt you at all three levels, and then you had the dominant inside player that takes attention.”

The versatility was on display when Jones was forced to sit on the bench with foul issues. Jelena Mitrovic started the third quarter in Jones’ absence and held her own, and Ellie Mack even played some at the five position despite being undersized against Oregon’s post players.

“So you would hope a team like this would be one of those teams where (an opponent) can't defend you because they're so talented offensively that that's their gifts,” Rueck said. “Well this team has found some grit to go along with that, and now we're playing both ends of the floor at a high level. And so no I wouldn't want to face anybody that has that resume."

It’s quite the turnaround after a 3-5 start that was interrupted twice by COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols.

The Beavers could have just chalked this season up to what it was looking like and gone through the motions. But they chose to do just the opposite.