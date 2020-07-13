OSU women's basketball: Morris leaving the program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia Morris came to Oregon State for the 2018-19 season excited about the potential of following in the footsteps of Ruth Hamblin and Marie Gullich as the anchor of the Oregon State women’s basketball team’s defense.

But the three-star recruit out of Duarte High in California found time on the court hard to come by in her first two seasons with the Beavers, and has put her name in the transfer portal.

Morris, listed at 6-foot-7, played in 46 games but never started. She averaged six minutes a game and just 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

She had a career-high 13 points this past season in a home win over California, when she played 14 minutes and went 6 for 6 from the field. She also had nine points in 10 minutes, going 7 for 8 from the free-throw line, in the Pac-12 tournament against Washington State.

Morris is the second player to transfer since the end of the season. Destiny Slocum left for Arkansas as a graduate transfer.

