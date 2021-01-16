OSU women's basketball: McDonald, Arizona tough to stop

Oregon State had about as comfortable a lead it could have when the Beavers led Washington by 14 with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter of their home women's basketball game back on Jan. 1, 2017.

You could never be completely comfortable playing against Kelsey Plum, who would turn out to bet the NCAA’s leading scorer in Division I by the end of her career.

But it wasn’t Plum who the Beavers had to contend with in the closing minutes that afternoon.

Nope, it was freshman Aarion McDonald.

Who?

McDonald, who now goes by Aari and plays for No. 11 Arizona, scored seven points in the last 3:40 as the Huskies carved into the Beavers' lead before falling short 73-70.

It's the day McDonald put at least Oregon State on notice of what was to come over the next few years.

“I actually had a vision of that game earlier (Thursday) as I was watching them and one of their games and just like my gosh how fast is she,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. “It’s unbelievable. She gets a rebound and it's three steps and she's at half court before you even know it.”