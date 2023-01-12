OSU women's basketball: Marotte breaks out on Arizona trip

One of the bright spots of Oregon State’s trip to the desert last weekend was the play of AJ Marotte. The sophomore guard scored 17 points in the Beavers’ narrow loss to Arizona on Friday and had nine points in the win over Arizona State on Sunday.

Marotte had gotten off to a solid start to the season and scored in double figures in five of the team’s first seven games. But her production had lagged since and she didn’t take a shot in the Beavers’ home games against USC and UCLA.

She played much more aggressively from the outset against Arizona and had a big role in the team’s bid to pull off the upset of the 15th-ranked Wildcats. Marotte acknowledges that her confidence had dipped and that was something she needed to improve.

“Working off the court on myself, my mentality and my confidence. It’s definitely showing on the court,” Marotte said.

In particular, Marotte needed to see that she could contribute in Pac-12 Conference games against good opponents.

“Just having to adjust to this new level of competition and my new role in my second year. It’s been a big adjustment but I think I’m getting the hang of it now,” Marotte said.

Marotte has all of the tools to be a consistent threat offensively. She has 3-point range, is a very accurate mid-range shooter and can finish in transition. And at 6-foot-1, she has the size to compete on the glass and score inside.

This past weekend, she was particularly effective on out-of-bounds plays, coming off screens to get wide-open looks. Marotte confirms that it felt good to contribute when coach Scott Rueck was specifically calling plays for her.

“Yeah, of course,” she said.

The Beavers (10-6, 2-3) had the opportunity to secure the road win against Arizona but let a 12-point lead slip away in the closing minutes. The team had a very short window to push past that disappointment and get ready to play Arizona State.

Marotte said the team got to the practice court Saturday determined to fix the problems that had cost them the night before. But they also took to the court convinced they can compete with the best teams in the conference because they had just done it, even if it didn’t end up with the result they wanted.

“Obviously that was a hard loss. We were all very upset in the locker room afterwards. But it was also like, ‘Guys, we played really great against a really good team.’ And that shows us what we are capable of and that we can be ranked and we should be ranked if we finish those games,” Marotte said.

The Beavers will host Washington State (11-4, 1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday and Washington (9-5, 1-3) at noon Sunday. Oregon State is 8-1 this season at Gill Coliseum and a sweep would give the team a winning record in Pac-12 play going into their matchup against Oregon on Jan. 20.

Oregon State will hold its annual Dam Cancer event Sunday and Marotte plans to take part. She will have her hair cut and donated for use by a cancer patient.

“I’m very excited to be doing that. I’ve always wanted to do that, but my hair grows really, really slowly so I’ve never had the chance,” Marotte said. “When I heard about it last year I said ‘OK, I’m not cutting my hair until then.’ I’ve been growing out my hair for about a year and a half.”

Beers repeats as freshman of the week

Oregon State Raegan Beers was named the Pac-12 Conference freshman of the week for the second week in a row and the third time this season. Beers had 19 points and 10 rebounds against Arizona and then scored 20 points with 12 rebounds against Arizona State.

She is the second Oregon State player to win this award three times in a season, following Taylor Jones in 2019-20.

Beers has 10 double-doubles this season, the most in the Pac-12 and fifth-most nationally. Among Pac-12 freshmen, she is first in rebounding (8.8 per game) and second in scoring (15.5 points her game).