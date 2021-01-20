OSU women's basketball: Mannen makes impact during COVID pause

“I will never forget like the first day or first week of practice and she came in and she saved a ball and threw behind her back and it went straight to someone,” senior Aleah Goodman recalled. “I was like, what the heck, like what is going on? But she's just a stud.”

Goodman said the two have waged some epic battles in practice.

“She's just a competitor,” Goodman said. “She wants to win so she brings that out of you every day at practice. We go head to head a lot, which is a lot of fun. We joke around with each other. She hits a three on me and then I go and I post her up and I tell her she's too small. So there's a lot of good competitive things between Noelle and I.”

While Mannen may be “just a walk-on” she is one of the more experienced players in the program, and that knowledge has helped the Beavers run as smoothly as possible over the last month.

“She has the experience of playing in this program, kind of what it takes and what our coaches ask from us so that's something that's really helpful,” Goodman said.

UW game postponed