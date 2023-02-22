Noelle Mannen has one more year of collegiate eligibility remaining but does not plan to use it, either at Oregon State or at another university.

Instead, she is going to take part in the Senior Day ceremony prior to Saturday’s home women's basketball game against Arizona State. She will be joined by Bendu Yeaney, who is in her final year of eligibility, and Jelena Mitrovic, who also has eligibility remaining.

Mitrovic has not made a final decision on whether she will return to Oregon State for another year, but wants to take part in this ceremony with her teammates in case she does not.

Mannen is listed as a redshirt junior on the roster, and while technically true, it is incomplete.

“I had my amazing four years here at Oregon State and actually with that first year I had at University of San Francisco when I didn’t play basketball, with that I’ve been in college five years. I will be done with my masters at the end of the spring so just the timing, I feel very satisfied and happy with my time here and my time in college,” Mannen said.

Mannen hoped to start her collegiate career at USF but that did not work out. The graduate of Valley Catholic High School decided to move closer to home and joined the Oregon State program as a walk-on. She earned a scholarship after her first two years with the Beavers.

This year, Mannen became one of the core rotation players on the team. She has started 19 games and played more than 600 minutes.

The defining play of her career may be her blocked shot in the closing seconds of Oregon State’s 68-65 win over Oregon on Jan. 20 at Gill Coliseum.

Mannen said if you had told her four years ago that she would have this kind of role on the team, she would not have believed you.

“It’s been amazing this season to sort of get the chance to contribute more and be on the court more. Just really a testament to the coaches here and the program and showing how much I’ve been able to improve and grow during my time here,” Mannen said.

Mannen earned a degree in political science and is now working on her thesis to complete a Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

However, she is not looking to get a regular job quite yet.

Her hope is to continue her playing career overseas. She said that is a goal that has always been in the back of her mind, and her on-court success this season has helped her feel it is more realistic.

“Playing in a game is different than playing in practice. I feel like I’ve gotten the chance to learn so much this year,” Mannen said. “Heading into this year, I don’t know how much I’d thought of it being a real possibility. Who would want me, where would I go? It’s got me thinking more of how much of a reality it could be, which makes me want to try it. Travel more, see what experiences I can gain from that.”

Mannen’s growth this season wasn’t just on the court. Because of the make-up of the roster — five freshmen, two sophomores and two transfers — Mannen had to serve as one of the team leaders.

She said this was an interesting transition because neither she nor Mitrovic — the two players who had been in the program the longest — had much playing time in the years prior. They both had to get used to filling a different role.

“This year, especially with so many freshmen and sophomores, it put more weight on the leadership that all of us had, myself included. So that’s been a cool experience to put my leadership skills to the test and see in what ways I can get out of my comfort zone as a leader,” Mannen said.

It has in some ways been a difficult year. The Beavers earned upset victories over UCLA and Oregon, and also competed to the end in losses to top teams such as Stanford and Arizona.

The last month has been hard as the team has lost eight in a row. Mannen has not given up hope and wants to see what the team can accomplish this weekend against Arizona and Arizona State and then in the Pac-12 tournament.

And she feels like the program’s future is very bright.

“I’m very excited for next year, especially for these young players. I think a lot of these close games, these tests, these challenges, it’s going to make them that much better,” Mannen said.