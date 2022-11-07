 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU women's basketball: Mannen hits free throw to give Beavers a 61-60 win over Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0
  • Les Gehrett

Noelle Mannen hit a free throw with less than a second left on the clock to give Oregon State a 61-60 victory over Hawaii on Monday night in the women’s basketball season opener at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers had possession with the score tied and 24 seconds left to play when guard Talia von Oelhoffen dribbled down the clock before attempting a layup. Her shot missed and there was a battle for the rebound as time expired. After a video review, officials determined that in the rebounding scrum Mannen had been fouled by Hawaii’s Daejah Phillips with .4 seconds remaining.

OSU vs Hawaii 02

Oregon State's Noelle Mannen (4) made a free throw with .4 seconds left in the game to put the Beavers up 61-60.

Mannen was awarded two free throws and after missing the first she made the second to secure the victory.

“The plan was to make the first one and miss the second one,” Mannen said. “So once I missed the first one I kind of ruined our plan.”

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said he was confident that a foul would be called. The officials reviewed the play because one official had indicated that a foul had occurred while another motioned that time had expired.

“Noelle wins this on a hustle play. I thought that was perfect. That describes who she is, what she’s brought to this program,” Rueck said.

Oregon State (1-0) had to overcome a slow start against Hawaii, the defending Big West Conference champions. The Beavers trailed 20-10 after the opening quarter but held the Rainbow Wahine scoreless for the first 4 minutes of the second quarter to pull even.

OSU vs Hawaii 01

AJ Marotte led Oregon State with 16 points in a 61-60 win over Hawaii on Monday, Nov. 7.

Ten quick points by AJ Marotte in the third quarter helped Oregon State take a 48-38 lead. But Hawaii fought back and tied the game 54-54 midway through the fourth quarter. The game was close the rest of the way and the Beavers trailed 58-57 with just over a minute left to play when Oelhoffen drove to the basket, made the layup and drew the foul.

Hawaii’s Olivia Davies answered with a jumper to tie the game and set up the closing sequence.

Marotte led the Beavers with 16 points and seven rebounds. Von Oelhoffen had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Freshman Lily Hansford went 3 for 4 on 3-point attempts and scored 11 points in her official Oregon State debut.

Lily Wahinekapu and Phillips each scored 12 points for Hawaii (0-1).

Oregon State (1-0) will host Seattle at 6 p.m. Thursday.

OSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

MONDAY: Oregon State 61, Hawaii 60

RECORD: 1-0

NEXT: Seattle at Oregon State, 6 p.m. Thursday

