OSU women's basketball: Mannen feeling more comfortable at point guard

At a listed height of 5-foot-6, it might be assumed that Noelle Mannen is a point guard.

But that is not the position where the redshirt junior from North Plains has been most comfortable during her time at Oregon State. This year, however, she has spent more time preparing to fill that role.

During the Beavers’ season-opening 61-60 win over Hawaii on Monday night, Mannen finished with four assists and one turnover in almost 30 minutes of playing time, with much of that time spent as the point guard. Mannen also hit the game-winning free throw in in the final second to give the Beavers the win.

“This year … by far I’ve got the most reps in practice and have been running the one pretty much since we started workouts back in the fall. So yeah, I feel very comfortable with it, especially compared to some of the past years,” Mannen said.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said Mannen, who joined the program as a walk-on before earning a scholarship prior to last season, has developed into one of the team’s experienced leaders.

“Being year four, her knowledge of what we do, how we do it, the way we communicate, her communication to the team, that’s a veteran,” Rueck said. “She’s been at every spot on the team throughout her career and we’re seeing the benefit of that now. She can relate to every position.”

Putting Mannen at point guard takes some of the pressure off sophomore guard Talia von Oelhoffen. The team can set screens and run plays for von Oelhoffen, giving her the opportunity to get shots in the flow of the offense instead of having to create them in one-on-one situations. There will still be times when von Oelhoffen has to get her own shot at the end of the shot clock, but this move reduces that responsibility.

Von Oelhoffen scored 14 points against Hawaii and even with her reduced load running the offense still led the team with six assists. Even though it was the first game of the season and the roster is filled with new players, Oregon State had 18 assists on 23 made shots from the field.

Going zone

Hawaii made its first five 3-point attempts on Monday night and built a 20-10 lead after the first quarter.

Oregon State came into the game knowing it would face a real challenge from the defending Big West Conference champions, but this shooting performance exceeded those expectations.

Rueck responded by going to a zone defense and emphasizing the importance of contesting 3-point shots.

“We went to our zone and I thought the zone impacted them,” Rueck said. “But give them a ton of credit for knocking some huge ones down in the fourth quarter.”

Two of the 3-pointers in Hawaii’s opening barrage were made by 6-foot-3 forward Kallin Spiller. Oregon State played two true centers on Monday, 6-foot-9 Jelena Mitrovic and 6-2 freshman Raegan Beers. Both are effective defenders in the post and opposing players such as Spiller counter that by making them defend on the perimeter.

Playing a zone allows Mitrovic and Beers to defend in the paint where they are most comfortable and puts the responsibility for contesting 3-point shots on the guards and wings. Rueck was pleased with the way his team defended over the final three quarters of the game.

“I thought we got better and kept adapting," Rueck said. "We haven’t spent a ton of time in our zone this year so tonight to play it basically for three quarters and continue to adapt within it I thought was really good for us going forward."

Redhawks up next

Oregon State will host Seattle at 6 p.m. Thursday. This is the season-opener for the Redhawks, who will travel to Eugene to face Oregon on Saturday. Seattle defeated DII St. Martin’s 58-50 in an exhibition game on Nov. 5.

The Redhawks went 11-19 last season and were picked to finish last in the Western Athletic Conference in both the coaches and the media preseason polls. Seattle turned over much of its roster in the offseason bringing in six freshmen and two transfers.

This is just the second meeting between the two programs. Oregon State defeated Seattle 64-48 in 2009 at Gill Coliseum.

Signings

The Oregon State women’s basketball program announced signing two players in the class of 2023 on Wednesday and both are from within the state. The Beavers added 6-foot guard Donovyn Hunter from South Medford High and Kennedie Shuler, a 5-foot-10 guard from Barlow High in Gresham.

Hunter is ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN and is 25th nationally by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report and 82nd in the HoopGurlz Top 100. In her junior year, she averaged 24 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists a game while helping South Medford reach the 6A state tournament.

Shuler averaged 17.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.7 steals per game last year at Barlow High, winning second-team 6A all-state honors and being named the Mt. Hood Conference co-defensive player of the year. She is No. 115 in the Collegiate Girls Basketball Report’s national rankings.