OSU women's basketball: Loss ends Oregon State's winning streak against Cal

Oregon State held an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter against California but the Golden Bears rallied in the closing minutes for a 64-62 win in the Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game Sunday at Haas Pavilion.

The loss snaps the Beavers' 12-game winning streak in the series. The last California win against Oregon State was on Jan. 3, 2013.

Oregon State led until the closing minutes of the game. Bendu Yeaney hit a 3-pointer to give the Beavers a 56-48 lead early in the fourth quarter. California then went on a 10-2 run to tie the game at 58-58 with 4:31 remaining.

Oregon State’s Raegan Beers made a layup to push the Beavers back in front, but that was the only field goal Oregon State would make in the final 8 minutes of play.

Oregon State had a final opportunity in the closing seconds but could not take advantage. California held a 63-62 lead when Leilani McIntosh missed two free throws with 8 seconds left to play.

There was a battle for possession after the second miss and Beers appeared to gather the ball and signal for a timeout. But the officials called a jump ball and the possession arrow was in California’s favor.

The Beavers (11-10, 3-7 Pac-12) were forced to foul on the inbounds play and California’s Jayda Curry made 1 of 2 from the line for the final margin. Oregon State could not get a good shot as time expired.

Yeaney led the Beavers with 16 points and Talia von Oelhoffen had 12. Jelena Mitrovic scored eight points, grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and blocked two shots.

Oregon State shot the ball well from beyond the arc, making 7 of 15 3-point attempts. Timea Gardiner made 3 of 4 from deep to finish with nine points.

Curry led the Golden Bears (11-10, 2-8) with 21 points.

Oregon State returns home this weekend to face No. 9 Utah at 6 p.m. Friday and No. 25 Colorado noon Sunday.

California 64, Oregon St. 62

OREGON ST. (11-10)—Mitrovic 4-5 0-0 8, Aaron 2-6 2-2 7, Mannen 1-2 2-2 4, von Oelhoffen 4-15 2-2 12, Yeaney 7-16 1-2 16, Beers 3-4 0-2 6, Gardiner 3-6 0-0 9, Blacklock 0-0 0-0 0, Hansford 0-0 0-0 0, Pietsch 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 7-10 62

CALIFORNIA (11-10)—Lutje Schipholt 5-13 2-4 12, Tuitele 1-2 0-0 2, Curry 7-18 4-5 21, Martin 3-11 0-0 7, McIntosh 3-7 5-7 11, Bush 0-0 0-0 0, Langarita 1-3 0-0 3, Onyiah 2-4 0-0 4, Heide 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 0-3 2-2 2, Ortiz 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 23-62 13-18 64

Oregon St. 18 17 18 9 — 62

California 13 19 14 18 — 64

3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 7-15 (Aaron 1-2, Mannen 0-1, von Oelhoffen 2-6, Yeaney 1-2, Gardiner 3-4), California 5-17 (Curry 3-6, Martin 1-6, McIntosh 0-2, Langarita 1-2, Mastrov 0-1). Assists—Oregon St. 11 (von Oelhoffen 6), California 14 (McIntosh 7). Fouled Out—Oregon St. Mannen. Rebounds—Oregon St. 36 (Mitrovic 10), California 36 (Onyiah 7). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 20, California 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—1,017.