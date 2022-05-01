 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU women's basketball: Kampschroeder transferring to Michigan

Former Oregon State guard Greta Kampschroeder has announced that she is transferring to Michigan.

Oregon State freshman guard Greta Kampschroeder is transferring to Michigan.

Kampschroeder was the first of four Oregon State players to announce her intention to enter the transfer portal, but is the last to reveal which school she will be attending.

Kampschroeder came to Oregon State as a McDonald's All-American out of Naperville, Illinois. She played in all 31 games this season, starting 25, and averaged 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. The highlight of her season was being named the Most Outstanding Player of the Maui Classic.

Oregon State has four incoming freshman for the 2022-23 season: Timea Gardiner, Raegan Beers, Adlee Blacklock and Lily Hansford. The Beavers have also announced that graduate transfer Bendu Yeaney is joining the program. Yeaney was a starter on Arizona's Final Four team in 2021.

