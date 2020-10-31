OSU women's basketball: Jones ready to elevate game to next level

Despite being on campus only a few weeks, Taylor Jones wasn’t bashful about sharing her goal for her freshman season as a member of the Oregon State women’s basketball program.
In late June 2019, Jones declared her personal mission was to win the Pac-12 Conference’s freshman of the year award.
She darn near pulled it off.
Jones, a 6-foot-3 post player, started all of the Beavers’ 32 games last season and finished averaging 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds a game to go with 60 blocks.
But she came up short of her goal as USC’s Alissa Pili finished strong and took home that honor after averaging 16.2 points and 8.1 rebounds a game.
“I was proud of what I did, but I was kind of disappointed in myself that I didn't reach my goal,” Jones said earlier this week. “But honestly that's the kind of stuff that fuels me and makes me more eager to reach even bigger goals.
“So even if I just have a little bit of chip on my shoulder, knowing that someone beat me in that category, just makes me want to work even harder.”
Jones began her pursuit of improving almost immediately after the season came to an abrupt end last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of getting a chance to compete in the NCAA tournament, Jones headed back home to Texas a couple weeks later and reconnected with her old trainer.
She put in work on an outdoor court until the middle of May before returning to Corvallis.
While finding a court to practice on was difficult at times, that didn’t mean it was a chance to slack off. Conditioning became the focus and Jones said her and teammate Jasmine Simmons spend nearly every day running stadiums.
That filled the void until courts began to open up and eventually the team was able to officially practice.
As different as the offseason workouts may have looked from years past, Jones said they were extremely beneficial for her and the team, particularly the focus on conditioning.
“I think that definitely helped a lot with speed and endurance,” Jones said. “That was definitely really, really good because coming into all the summer workouts that we were doing, we were in probably the best conditioning shape that we have been in a while."
Jones said she has added muscle, particularly in her arms, and that should help as she will be called upon once again to battle in the paint against likely some of the top teams in the country.
She has already seen the effects of the added strength in practice as she has had to go up against 6-9 redshirt freshman Jelena Mitrovic, who sat out last season with an injury.
“I mean I wasn't tiny (last year) but for college basketball there definitely is a gap from high school and so I needed to put on some muscle and that's definitely what I did in the offseason,” Jones said. “I think what I needed the most in the post was my arms to be able to keep people out, so I’ve definitely got some more of that this year.”
She’s also been working on adding to her repertoire. Last season she was basically a back-to-the-basket player at the center position. And while she excelled in that area, she knows she needs more to take her to the next level, which is why she has been expanding her shooting range.
“I didn't really have to face up and do much because we had Mik (Mikayla Pivec) sometimes playing the four, we would have a bunch of guards doing a bunch of stuff out there so it really wasn't required for me to step out,” Jones said.
Jones also said that while basketball is certainly a physical sport, the mental part of the game is just as, if not more, important. She credits coach Scott Rueck for helping teach that aspect.
“And I'm trying to understand it more and more every day because that's something that I struggled with last year,” Jones said. “I mean, (I was) kind of thrown to the wolves and it was just hard for my mind to grasp every single thing that we're doing because our program has a bunch of details in it and the way that we run our stuff. So that's definitely something that I'm trying to improve is my mental capacity for the game.”
Despite “being thrown to the wolves” — one of her first experiences at Oregon State was playing against Team USA in an exhibition inside Gill Coliseum — Jones said she had a successful season and even with some ups and downs was feeling comfortable at the end.
“Just being thrown in and not really knowing what to do was kind of like my whole freshman year, pretty much,” she said with a little laugh. “So I kind of got used to it and then towards the end right as everything was starting to flow together, our season ended so that was really unfortunate. So now I have a better understanding of the game and I'm just really excited for it.”
Steve Gress is the sports editor for the Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald. Follow him on twitter at twitter.com/stevegress19
