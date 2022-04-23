OSU women's basketball: Jones announces transfer to Texas

Former Oregon State forward Taylor Jones has announced that she is transferring to Texas. Jones revealed her decision on social media on Saturday.

Jones is one of four OSU women's basketball players who have entered the transfer portal since the end of the season, along with Greta Kampschroeder, Kennedy Brown and Taya Corosdale.

Jones is from Forney, Texas, and was a five-star recruit out of Dallas Christian High School. She was the second-leading scorer on the team this season, averaging 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game before undergoing shoulder surgery just before the start of Pac-12 Conference play.

Oregon State this week announced its first incoming transfer for the 2022-23 season. Bendu Yeaney, a 5-foot-10 guard who spent the past two seasons at Arizona, is joining the program as a graduate transfer.

Like Jones, Yeaney is also transferring to a program in her home state. Yeaney is from Portland and played at St. Mary's Academy.

