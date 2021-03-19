OSU women's basketball: Inequity of weight room, other items, disappointing

"But it's a regrettable error because of, you know, for every reason, and I know that the people that are responsible for those types of decisions and the foresight that it takes to plan in those ways certainly have regret and are doing everything they can to make it right. So it's tough.”

Oregon State senior Aleah Goodman said it’s disheartening to see the inequity, which also extend to the “swag bags” — gift bags for the players if you will — which included more items for the men’s players.

“It's upsetting,” Goodman said Friday. “But I know the people in the background are working really hard to improve it, make it better. Obviously that's something that we would never wish to happen and those comparisons coming out are disheartening, upsetting, like I said. But I know for sure they are working hard to make it better.”

The NCAA’s head of basketball, Dan Gavitt, addressed the issue Friday morning.

“When we don't meet the expectations of that support that's on me,” he said. “And for that I apologize to women's basketball student-athletes, to the coaches, to the women's basketball committee, for dropping the ball, frankly, on the weight room issue in San Antonio. We will get it fixed as soon as possible.

“But I also want to be sure to use this opportunity and situation to improve internally. To better communicate to better collaborate for the benefit of all basketball women and men.”

