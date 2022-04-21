OSU women's basketball: Guard Bendu Yeaney transfers to Oregon State

Bendu Yeaney, a Portland native who played a key role on Arizona's Final Four team in 2021, has announced that she is transferring to Oregon State.

Yeaney, a 5-foot-10 defensive specialist, started every game this season for the Wildcats. She had one of her best games of the season against Oregon State, scoring a season-high 15 points.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck welcomed Yeaney to the program.

“I have been watching Bendu play since her high school career began and for her to finish up her collegiate career back home at Oregon State is very special,” Rueck said in the announcement. “She is an exceptional person and exceptional player. Bendu is a great defender, an attacking offensive player, has great court vision and fits our program extremely well."

Yeaney graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Portland, where she averaged 28.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 4.6 steals per game during her high school career and was a 2017 McDonald’s All-America nominee. She started her collegiate career at Indiana, where she made 69 starts over two seasons. She then transferred to Arizona where she quickly established herself as a core part of the rotation. In all, Yeaney has played in 132 collegiate games and started in 122 of them.

“I’m super excited to join this program, and achieve everything I know we’re capable of next season,” Yeaney said. “I chose Oregon State because I have a great relationship with the coaching staff, and I appreciate that the family culture here — it feels like home already. I grew up coming to games and always wanted to have the opportunity to play in front of Beaver Nation. It’s going to be a bonus to have my family and friends be able to come to support me, as well.”

Yeaney will join Oregon State as a graduate transfer. She is the first incoming transfer announced by the program this offseason. Four players have left Oregon State as transfers since the season ended: guard Greta Kampschroeder and forwards Kennedy Brown, Taylor Jones and Taya Corosdale.

Yeaney will be joined this fall by incoming freshmen Raegan Beers, Adlee Blacklock, Lily Hansford and Timea Gardiner. The roster also features returning guards Talia von Oelhoffen, AJ Marotte and Noelle Mannen, as well as center Jelena Mitrovic.

