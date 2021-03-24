OSU women's basketball: Goodman yet to decide on possible return

Mack started all 20 games for the Beavers in her first season and finished averaging 6.8 points and 3.7 rebounds a contest. Subasic played in just 10 games and averaged 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds a game.

Coach Scott Rueck said he hasn’t had many conversations with those players about their plans but that should happen in the near future.

“I haven't put that pressure on them at all,” Rueck said. “They know that they're all welcome to come back. They’re amazing people, amazing players, just a joy to be around, amazing culture people and obviously very talented. And so they're welcome here as long as they can be here, and we'll have those discussions coming up.”

How long can Rueck wait to find out before starting to plan for the 2021-22 season?

“Would I take them in September? I hope I don't have to wait that long for an answer,” he said. “But that's what's up next is how we look going into next year, what are people going to do. And so our exit meetings are going to come up pretty soon and we'll know more than I'm sure.”