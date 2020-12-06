OSU women's basketball: Goodman sparks Beavers early in win over Colorado

“I mean that's what you hope and want and right now need from your seniors and your veterans,” coach Scott Rueck said. “… Now she's the one they're all looking to and so her leadership, there's no way to put a value on it. Then her performance today on both ends of the floor, I thought she really defended well and really coached on the court our defense and kept everyone on the same page.

“It was a great performance by Aleah, exactly what we needed. But when that first 3 went down that was a great sign and put everybody at ease and off we went from that point.”

The Beavers (3-0, 1-0) will play host to Utah at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a game that was originally scheduled for last Friday but was postponed as the Utes needed more time to get ready after pausing their program Nov. 23 due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Utes were blown out by No. 10 Oregon in Eugene, 85-43.

Sasha Goforth and Ellie Mack, who hit three 3s, both scored 11 points for the Beavers, who led by as many 21 in the second half on Sunday.

Mya Hollingshed led the Buffalos (2-2, 0-2) with 21 points but no other player was in double figures. However, Hollingshed was 8 for 20 from the field and the Buffaloes as a whole were just 19 for 65 from the field and only 3 for 20 from deep.