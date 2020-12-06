OSU women's basketball: Goodman sparks Beavers early in win over Colorado

After two herky-jerky nonconference games where the Beavers showed flashes of brilliance on both ends of the floor as well as times where they looked like a team incorporating five new players, Oregon State needed someone to set the tone early in their Pac-12 opener.
It’s no surprise that senior point guard Aleah Goodman would be that person.
Goodman buried a 3-pointer 24 seconds in and scored eight of the No. 17 Beavers’ first 14 points as they bolted to an early nine-point lead and never looked back in a 70-53 women’s basketball victory over Colorado on Sunday inside Gill Coliseum.
“As a senior, one of the leaders on this team, I think that was kind of my responsibility,” said Goodman, who had 15 points at the half and finished with a game-high 24, just two points off her career high that she set at Colorado back in late January.
“… Just kind of being able to come out, hit some shots was important for me and then just kind of make it easy on my teammates, make them relax. It's like, hey, if she's hitting shots, everyone else can hit shots. I mean they made it easy for me, they made great passes.”
Goodman was 8 for 13 from the floor and hit 4 of 8 from beyond the 3-point line and dished out four assists in 33 minutes. She added four assists, two rebounds a steal and only tree turnovers.
“I mean that's what you hope and want and right now need from your seniors and your veterans,” coach Scott Rueck said. “… Now she's the one they're all looking to and so her leadership, there's no way to put a value on it. Then her performance today on both ends of the floor, I thought she really defended well and really coached on the court our defense and kept everyone on the same page.
“It was a great performance by Aleah, exactly what we needed. But when that first 3 went down that was a great sign and put everybody at ease and off we went from that point.”
The Beavers (3-0, 1-0) will play host to Utah at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a game that was originally scheduled for last Friday but was postponed as the Utes needed more time to get ready after pausing their program Nov. 23 due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Utes were blown out by No. 10 Oregon in Eugene, 85-43.
Support Local Journalism
Sasha Goforth and Ellie Mack, who hit three 3s, both scored 11 points for the Beavers, who led by as many 21 in the second half on Sunday.
Mya Hollingshed led the Buffalos (2-2, 0-2) with 21 points but no other player was in double figures. However, Hollingshed was 8 for 20 from the field and the Buffaloes as a whole were just 19 for 65 from the field and only 3 for 20 from deep.
“I thought we really made her work,” Rueck said of Hollingshed. “You can’t keep her from getting shots up, you just hope that you can limit the quality of her shot. And I thought we were very accurate today, not only on her but throughout the roster. This team really paid attention to the scout.”
The Beavers led from the start in this one after bolting out to early leads and allowing the opposition — Montana Western and San Francisco — to get back into their first two games.
That didn’t happen on Sunday as OSU led from the start and didn’t allow the Buffaloes to get closer than four after the initial outburst.
“That’s been something that we've kind of talked about a lot after our first two games,” Goodman said. “It's just when we get that lead to keep it and not allow a team to come back. You can’t allow teams to come back in the Pac-12. Everyone's going to hang around and it’s a war for 40 minutes.
"So if you allow teams to come back and hang around that's when you start to get a little trouble. So I think going into Pac-12 we were really adamant on once we get the lead to hold it and keep that.”
For the third straight game this season, the Beavers came out strong after the intermission. This time it was an 11-0 run after a Hollingshed 3 that pushed the advantage to 45-29 at the mid-way point.
The lead continued to grow and Goodman’s 3 with three seconds left gave the Beavers a 56-39 edge heading to the final 10 minutes.
The Beavers took their largest lead of the first half at 32-20 on Goodman 3 and Jelena Mitrovic hook shot with 2:54 left. But the Buffaloes scored the next six before two Goodman free throws pushed the lead to 34-26 at the break.
The Beavers jumped out to a quick start once again as Goodman had eight points to help Oregon State to a 14-5 lead midway through the period.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!