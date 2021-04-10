OSU women's basketball: Goodman says it was 'just my time' to leave Oregon State

Goodman said Corosdale was a good listener and allowed her to talk through each scenario, asked questions about each and then offered her advice. Corsdale constantly reminded Goodman she wanted what was best for her.

"She's like, 'I'm going to support you in whatever you decide to do,'" Goodman said. "Then there was peace in knowing that this friendship that we’ve built doesn't stop in college, and that we're always going to be there for each other. … There was peace knowing that just because I'm not physically at Oregon State, that doesn't mean we're not a part of each other's life. Because that's, that's forever.”

So what’s next for Goodman? First up is the WNBA draft on Thursday.

Goodman admits she doesn’t know what to expect. For what it's worth, ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel has Goodman going No. 34 overall to the Los Angeles Sparks in her most recent mock draft. That would mean joining former Beaver Sydney Wiese, who is set to enter her fifth season with Los Angeles.

“I knew that I wanted to enter my name in the draft just because I wanted to give myself the chance, and just why not,” Goodman said. “If I get drafted, if I don't get drafted and still have an opportunity to go to a training camp, I mean I'm going to make the most of it. I'm going to be ready for sure.