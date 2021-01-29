OSU women's basketball: Goodman leads Beavers past Buffaloes

Aleah Goodman walked into the locker room Friday night and saw teammate Noelle Mannen peek around while grabbing cups of water.
Then Sasha Goforth and Taylor Jones picked up the Gatorade bucket and made a beeline for Goodman, Oregon State’s star senior guard.
Then the dousing began.
“Luckily it was water,” Goodman said with a smile on a postgame Zoom call. "I walked in and yeah, I got showered for sure.”
The celebration was not because the Oregon State women’s basketball team picked up their first road win of the season.
And not specifically that Goodman scored a team-high 21 points in the 72-64 Pac-12 victory over Colorado in Boulder.
It was that the 20th of those 21 points, a free throw in the final 10 seconds, was the 1,000th point of her Oregon State career.
“I love my teammates, they're special,” Goodman said. “I've been saying it since Day 1 this team is really special and I wouldn't have got here without them and then my past teammates as well.”
It seems a bit ironic that Goodman would set a prestigious milestone against Colorado, as she has had plenty of success against the Buffaloes during her career.
In six games, she has scored more than 20 in four of them. She has now scored 21, 24, 26 in her last three against the Buffaloes (6-8, 4-7).
“After last game someone told me I needed 20, I don’t remember who, but I completely forgot about it going into this game so I didn't even realize until (coach) Scott (Rueck) mentioned something after the game,” Goodman said. “But yeah I mean it is a little ironic just because Colorado has kind of been a gym that I've enjoyed playing in throughout my career.
“But I do wish my family was here, I do wish it was in Gill with the fans but I mean the program made it really special.”
Rueck felt the same way as Goodman, who became the 24th player in Oregon State history to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
“It's neat to see for somebody that I've watched play for so long for them to reach something like that is just awesome to see,” he said. “She deserves it. I couldn't be happier for her and I'm just really proud of her for all she brings to the program, let alone just the points."
The Beavers (5-5, 3-5) have now won two straight after a five-game losing streak that included four weeks off due to COVID-19 protocols.
“I mean first road win is always huge,” Goodman said. “That's something you’ve kind of got to grind out in the Pac-12, especially, so that's really exciting to get that first one kind of under our belts.”
Ellie Mack had a second straight standout game, scoring 15 points on Friday, hitting 6 of 7 shots overall and all three 3-point attempts. Freshman Talia von Oelhoffen chipped in 13 for a second straight double-figure performance and Jelena Mitrovic gave the Beavers a spark off the bench with eight points.
Maya Hollingshed led the Buffaloes with 22, but only 11 came after the first four minutes of the game. She was just 8 for 18 from the field. Frida Formann added 13 and Lesila Finau and Aubrey Knight each chipped in 11 for Colorado.
The Beavers finished the game 29 for 53 from the floor and hit 10 of 19 3-pointers after going 18 for 27 from deep in the blowout win over Washington on Tuesday.
But it was the defense that won this one.
The teams were deadlocked at 50 late in the third quarter as the game was nip and tuck throughout. But von Oelhoffen drained a deep 3 to put OSU up 53-50 going to the fourth.
An 11-2 spurt to start the fourth put the Beavers up 64-52 with 4:18 to play and the Buffaloes never got closer than six the rest of the way.
The Beavers turned up the defensive effort and limited the Buffaloes to a 9-for-29 shooting performance in the final 20 minutes after they shot 16 for 30 in the first half.
“I think that fourth quarter defense just shows our growth and the strides this team has made,” Goodman said. “There's been other fourth quarters that we obviously haven't been able to finish games out. … Seeing us kind of lock up on the defensive end was special."
Rueck said the adjustment at halftime was to focus on matchups and that they were able to get into more beneficial matchups. He also thought their defensive accuracy was improved from the first half and didn’t allow Colorado to get free to play to its strengths.
In essence, he said, they played the defense the Beavers have been known for: making players go to their weakness and miss shots and then come up with the rebound.
“We're getting there, and it's just one of the things that has been an acquired taste for this team," he said. "We're becoming an Oregon State defensive team, I feel it. And tonight's second half was just a huge step in that direction.”
Unlike most games this season, the Beavers did not start fast. OSU missed eight of its first 10 shots from the field and fell behind 13-5 thanks to 11 points from Hollingshed.
But Oregon State found its shooting touch and used an 8-0 run to tie the game on a 3-pointer from von Oelhoffen. Goodman’s drive put the Beavers up 17-16 at the end of the quarter. The Beavers hit five of their last six shots of the period.
The hot shooting continued in the second as the Beavers hit three 3s in a 9-2 run to go up 28-24. The lead reached 39-31 on a von Oelhoffen bucket before the Buffaloes closed the half on an 8-2 run.
Oregon State was 17 for 32 from the field — 15 for 22 after the 2-for-10 start — and got 13 points from Goodman and six each from Mitrovic, who hit two 15-foot jumpers, and Mack. Taya Corosdale and von Oelhoffen each had five.
Colorado also shot well in the first half, finishing 16 for 30 from the field, including 6 for 10 from 3. The Beavers were 7 for 15. Hollingshed was 7 for 12 for 16 points to lead all scorers.