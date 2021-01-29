OSU women's basketball: Goodman leads Beavers past Buffaloes

Maya Hollingshed led the Buffaloes with 22, but only 11 came after the first four minutes of the game. She was just 8 for 18 from the field. Frida Formann added 13 and Lesila Finau and Aubrey Knight each chipped in 11 for Colorado.

The Beavers finished the game 29 for 53 from the floor and hit 10 of 19 3-pointers after going 18 for 27 from deep in the blowout win over Washington on Tuesday.

But it was the defense that won this one.

The teams were deadlocked at 50 late in the third quarter as the game was nip and tuck throughout. But von Oelhoffen drained a deep 3 to put OSU up 53-50 going to the fourth.

An 11-2 spurt to start the fourth put the Beavers up 64-52 with 4:18 to play and the Buffaloes never got closer than six the rest of the way.

The Beavers turned up the defensive effort and limited the Buffaloes to a 9-for-29 shooting performance in the final 20 minutes after they shot 16 for 30 in the first half.

“I think that fourth quarter defense just shows our growth and the strides this team has made,” Goodman said. “There's been other fourth quarters that we obviously haven't been able to finish games out. … Seeing us kind of lock up on the defensive end was special."