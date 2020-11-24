OSU women's basketball: Goodman, Corosdale taking on leadership role

“It's on me to kind of get the team together and be cohesive. So that's been a lot of fun for me. I love that type of stuff and that's something that I really enjoy is kind of being one of the leaders and really kind of pulling people together.”

Goodman was the Pac-12 Conference’s first sixth player of the year following her sophomore season, then stepped into a starting position last season as the Beavers were poised to make their seventh straight NCAA tournament appearance before it was canceled.

Corosdale started her first two seasons before being hurt a couple games into last season.

Both have gotten rave reviews from teammates.

Ellie Mack, a grad transfer from Bucknell, said Goodman has played her new role as leader well.

“I think the biggest thing with Aleah is just her willingness to impart information and knowledge she has gained over the last three years to other new people,” said Mack, who had a career average of 11.1 points and 5-6 rebounds over three seasons with the Bison.