OSU women's basketball: Goodman calling it a career

When Aleah Goodman started talking about who the next leaders on the Oregon State women’s basketball team would be after she left the program, you got a sense that her time in a Beavers’ uniform was up.
Goodman was asked that question following the Beavers’ 59-42 loss to No. 1 seed South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA tournament on March 23.
She nearly choked up talking about her best friend and teammate Taya Corosdale, and added that both Taylor Jones and Kennedy Brown would also provide the leadership necessary to carry on the Beavers’ tradition.
Goodman, who capped off her four years in Corvallis by averaging 16.2 points and a shade under five assists per game this past shortened season, could have returned for one more season with the NCAA granting all Division I athletes an extra season of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But after taking a week to weigh her options, Goodman on Tuesday announced on social media what many in Beaver Nation probably thought was coming but were holding out hope for a different decision.
She is moving on.
“Oregon State has given me my best friends, provided me with a place to call home and has been everything I could have imagined these last four years to be,” Goodman wrote. “I will forever be thankful I had the opportunity to represent this university.
“… I am excited to start this next chapter of my life and can’t wait to see what God has in store for me.”
Goodman played in 117 games over her four seasons, averaging 9.9 points per game. She earned the Pac-12’s first sixth player of year award after a sophomore season that saw her score 10.7 points per game off the bench.
She is third all-time with 241 made 3-pointers and is tops all-time is school history by making 43.7% (241-551) of her 3-pointers.
Goodman was named to the all-conference this season and received honorable mention on the all-defensive team.
Oregon State was 87-33 in her four seasons.
The Beavers will need to replace their two starting guards from this past season after Sasha Goforth announced Monday she was entering the transfer portal and hopes to play closer to her home of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
OSU does have freshman Talia von Oelhoffen, who played 13 games this season, and incoming freshman Greta Kampschroeder lined up to potentially take those spots.