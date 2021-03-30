OSU women's basketball: Goodman calling it a career

When Aleah Goodman started talking about who the next leaders on the Oregon State women’s basketball team would be after she left the program, you got a sense that her time in a Beavers’ uniform was up.

Goodman was asked that question following the Beavers’ 59-42 loss to No. 1 seed South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA tournament on March 23.

She nearly choked up talking about her best friend and teammate Taya Corosdale, and added that both Taylor Jones and Kennedy Brown would also provide the leadership necessary to carry on the Beavers’ tradition.

Goodman, who capped off her four years in Corvallis by averaging 16.2 points and a shade under five assists per game this past shortened season, could have returned for one more season with the NCAA granting all Division I athletes an extra season of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But after taking a week to weigh her options, Goodman on Tuesday announced on social media what many in Beaver Nation probably thought was coming but were holding out hope for a different decision.

She is moving on.