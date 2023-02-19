The Oregon State women's basketball team went with four freshman starters Sunday in a Pac-12 Conference game against Washington State. Freshmen Timea Gardiner, Raegan Beers, Lily Hansford and Adlee Blacklock were joined in the starting lineup by senior Bendu Yeaney.

The host Cougars led almost all the way in a 67-57 victory, but Gardiner and Beers more than held their own inside. Gardiner scored a career-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Beers added 15 points and had a game-high 10 rebounds, including five offensive boards.

Both players were efficient on offense, with Beers making 7 of 9 attempts from the field while Gardiner was 6 for 9, including 3 for 4 on 3-pointers.

Blacklock also knocked down two shots from beyond the arc as she scored six points. Yeaney scored eight points and had two steals and is now the only active Pac-12 player to score 1,000 points and have 200 steals.

Noelle Mannen, who sat out Friday's game at Washington with a minor injury, returned to action against Washington State.

The Cougars held a 31-19 lead late in the second quarter, but the Beavers closed the half on an 8-0 run.

Washington State led 53-45 going into the fourth quarter and pushed that lead to 13 with about 8½ minutes left to play. The Beavers dug in and cut the deficit to five with 1:29 left on the clock, but could get no closer.

Bella Murekatete scored 19 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Cougars (18-9, 8-8). Charlisse Leger-Walker had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Oregon State (11-16, 3-13) will close out the regular season at home. The Beavers will host Arizona State at 7 p.m. Thursday and will then face No. 18 Arizona at noon Saturday.

Washington St. 67, Oregon St. 57

OREGON ST. (11-16)—Beers 7-9 1-2 15, Gardiner 6-9 2-2 17, Blacklock 2-7 0-0 6, Hansford 0-0 0-0 0, Yeaney 4-12 0-1 8, Mitrovic 2-4 0-0 4, Aaron 1-2 0-2 2, Mannen 1-4 0-0 3, Marotte 0-1 0-0 0, Pietsch 0-2 0-0 0, von Oelhoffen 1-10 0-2 2, Totals 24-60 3-9 57

WASHINGTON ST. (18-9)—Motuga 2-7 2-2 7, Murekatete 8-14 3-3 19, Leger-Walker 6-17 2-2 15, Teder 3-8 0-2 9, Wallack 4-10 1-2 10, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 1-1 0-0 3, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Tuhina 1-6 0-0 2, Clarke 0-3 2-2 2, Totals 25-67 10-13 67

Oregon St. 12 15 18 12 — 57

Washington St. 19 12 22 14 — 67

3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 6-16 (Gardiner 3-4, Blacklock 2-4, Yeaney 0-2, Mannen 1-3, Marotte 0-1, von Oelhoffen 0-2), Washington St. 7-24 (Motuga 1-4, Leger-Walker 1-6, Teder 3-7, Wallack 1-3, Gardner 1-1, Sarver 0-1, Tuhina 0-2). Assists—Oregon St. 10 (von Oelhoffen 3, Yeaney 3), Washington St. 11 (Leger-Walker 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon St. 41 (Beers 10), Washington St. 42 (Murekatete 9). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 11, Washington St. 13. Technical Fouls—None. A—1,500.