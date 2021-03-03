OSU women's basketball: Freshmen deliver as Beavers fend off Bears

Oregon State was in a battle many didn’t expect late in the fourth quarter Wednesday afternoon in the first round of the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament.
With the Beavers clinging to a six-point lead with under two minutes to play, freshman Sasha Goforth made what was probably the play of the game.
With Taylor Jones clearing out space by rolling to the basket, Aleah Goodman delivered a perfect pass as Goforth found herself with the ball at the top of the key and nobody close to her.
So she took and made her first 3-point attempt of the game to put the Beavers up nine.
It was enough for the fifth-seeded Beavers to survive and advance with a 71-63 win over No. 12 seed California at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
“It was a big shot and it was kind of nice to see her kind of nod after she knocked it down like let's go,” coach Scott Rueck said. “… Sasha's the ultimate competitor. I mean she loves that environment, loves that moment. That's what she's made for.”
That a freshman was in position to deliver one of the biggest plays of the game was not a surprise for a program that has thrived on having newcomers make major impacts.
Just think of the likes of Ali Gibson, Jamie Wesiner, Sydney Wiese and Mikayla Pivec, among others.
It was the same on Wednesday as the Beavers not only got that shot and 11 points from Goforth, who also played defense on Cal’s Leilani McIntosh, but fellow freshman Talia von Oelhoffen had 20 points off the bench while another freshman, Savannah Samuel, played quality minutes with two points.
“I can't remember who in the locker room, maybe Taylor actually, pointed it out that our freshmen played so well today,” Rueck said. “They all brought great energy and played big. Savannah had big moments in today's game, her defense was disruptive in the first half. And obviously Talia had 20 today and so a great sign of things ahead but also a great sign of things this year.”
Oregon State (10-6) will square off with rival Oregon (13-7), the No. 4 seed, for the first time ever in the conference tournament, at 11 a.m. Thursday in the first quarterfinal of the day.
The Beavers went to Eugene and earned an 88-77 win over the Ducks this past Sunday. Oregon has lost four of five, all to the other top five seeds in the tournament.
On Wednesday, the Beavers put four players in double figures, led by von Oelhoffen’s 20 off the bench to advance to the quarterfinals and most likely secure an NCAA tournament at-large berth.
Jones added 17 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks, while Goodman chipped in 12 and five assists for the Beavers, who have won seven of the last eight.
Cal also had four players in double figures with McIntosh leading the way with 14. Evelien Lutje Schipholt and Ugonne Onyiah each added 13 while Dalayah Daniels chipped in 10.
The Golden Bears never stopped coming and cut the deficit to 58-54 on an Onyiah bucket in the paint with 5:01 left.
But the Beavers went to Jones out of a timeout and she delivered a three-point play to go up 61-54. The lead was 63-57 when Goforth took and made her first 3-pointer to all but seal the win.
“We survived it, defended well enough, got the stops that we needed down the stretch, and then made some big shots,” Rueck said. “I thought Taylor's and-one in the fourth quarter was big, Sasha's three was probably the basket that finished this game today. But it was a gritty win at 11 a.m. first round of the Pac-12 tournament so we're pleased with that.”
Added Jones: "Scott, or someone called a timeout, I don't know which team it was, but he kind of told us like we need to get stops on defense and we need to finish our shots and that's what we did. We knew what we needed to do in crunch time and we executed and I think that that just shows the growth in this team and what we've done in the last few weeks."
Cal scored the first nine points of the third quarter, capped by a McIntosh 3 to get the Bears within 39-36. But the Beavers went on a 13-2 run to push the lead to 14 at 52-38 on a layup by Goforth, her third of the run.
The Bears scored seven straight to cut the deficit in half but Oregon State took a 56-47 lead into the final period.
Cal, which won the quarter 20-17, was 9 for 16 from the field in the quarter while Oregon State was 7 for 12.
Von Oelhoffen scored 13 points in the first half as the Beavers took a 39-27 lead into the intermission. The Beavers had a 15-point lead on a deep 3 from von Oelhoffen before McIntosh answered at the buzzer.
Oregon State started the second quarter on a 7-0 run and capped a 21-4 run that dated back to the first quarter for a 31-17 lead after a Samuel free throw.
The Beavers scored the final seven points of the first quarter to take a 17-13 lead. Goodman had a layup and von Oelhoffen scored the other five.
The Beavers were 17 for 31 from the field and 3 for 6 from deep in the first half. OSU limited Cal to a 5-for-15 performance in the second quarter and 11 for 30 in the half.
Von Oelhoffen had 13 and Jones 10 to lead the Beavers while McIntosh had seven and two other players six each.