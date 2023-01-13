OSU women's basketball: Fourth-quarter drought costs Beavers in loss to Washington State

Oregon State’s offense went cold in the fourth quarter against Washington State on Friday night at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers went scoreless for almost 4 minutes at the start of the quarter and the Cougars took control of the game with an 11-0 run to build a 57-45 lead which Oregon State could not overcome.

Washington State went on to close out a 63-56 victory in the Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game.

For Oregon State (10-7, 2-4), the highlight of the game was the debut of freshman forward Timea Gardiner. She missed her first shot attempt, a 3-pointer which circled the rim before bouncing out. But she knocked down a second 3-point attempt soon after, bringing Oregon State fans to their feet. Gardiner ended the game with nine points, three rebounds and two assists in just under 19 minutes of paying time.

The Beavers jumped out to a fast start and led 12-3 midway through the opening quarter. But the Cougars rallied and trimmed the deficit to 16-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Washington State (12-4, 2-3) kept up that momentum in the second quarter and took a 29-23 lead on an offensive rebound and putback by Tara Wallack.

Oregon State then put together a 9-0 run of its own to end the half. Gardiner scored five points during the surge and AJ Marotte made two shots to give the Beavers a 32-29 halftime lead.

Bendu Yeaney led the Beavers with 11 points and Marotte finished with nine points. Raegan Beers’ string of double-doubles came to an end as she scored eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds. The three-time Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Week came into the game with five consecutive double-doubles.

Wallack led the Cougars with 17 points and Charlisse Leger-Walker added 14.

Oregon State will host Washington at noon Sunday in a game which will be broadcast on Pac-12 Washington.

Washington St. 63, Oregon St. 56

WASHINGTON ST. (12-4)—Motuga 2-2 0-0 4, Murekatete 5-16 0-0 10, Leger-Walker 6-19 0-0 14, Teder 5-10 0-0 12, Wallack 7-9 2-2 17, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 0-1 0-0 0, Sarver 0-2 0-0 0, Clarke 3-7 0-0 6, Totals 28-66 2-2 63

OREGON ST. (10-7)—Mitrovic 1-3 0-0 2, Aaron 2-9 0-0 5, Mannen 2-2 2-2 7, von Oelhoffen 2-14 0-0 5, Yeaney 4-10 2-4 11, Beers 3-7 2-2 8, Gardiner 4-8 0-0 9, Blacklock 0-0 0-0 0, Hansford 0-0 0-0 0, Marotte 4-7 1-2 9, Pietsch 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 7-10 56

Washington St. 14 15 17 17 — 63

Oregon St. 16 16 13 11 — 56

3-Point Goals—Washington St. 5-16 (Leger-Walker 2-8, Teder 2-5, Wallack 1-1, Gardner 0-1, Sarver 0-1), Oregon St. 5-23 (Aaron 1-6, Mannen 1-1, von Oelhoffen 1-7, Yeaney 1-3, Gardiner 1-5, Marotte 0-1). Assists—Washington St. 15 (Leger-Walker 8), Oregon St. 15 (Beers 3, Mannen 3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington St. 35 (Leger-Walker 7), Oregon St. 40 (Beers 12). Total Fouls—Washington St. 15, Oregon St. 9. Technical Fouls—None. A—4,039.