Oregon State held the lead going into the fourth quarter but was unable to earn a season sweep of No. 18 UCLA as the Bruins rallied for a 62-54 victory at Pauley Pavilion.

The Beavers held a five-point lead after a layup by Jelena Mitrovic early in the fourth quarter. UCLA responded with a 12-0 run to erase that deficit as Oregon State scored just five points over the final 9 minutes.

Oregon State defeated UCLA 77-72 on Jan. 1 in Corvallis. The Bruins (19-6, 8-5 Pac-12 Conference) were without star guard Charisma Osborne in the first meeting. She had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the Friday's rematch.

Bendu Yeaney led Oregon State with 10 points and Jelena Mitrovic had eight points and 10 rebounds. Noelle Mannen hit two 3-pointers and finished with nine points for the Beavers.

Oregon State (11-13, 3-10), which has lost five straight, will play at USC at noon Sunday.

No. 18 UCLA 62, Oregon St. 54

OREGON ST. (11-13)—Mitrovic 4-8 0-0 8, Aaron 1-4 0-0 3, Mannen 3-6 1-2 9, von Oelhoffen 1-9 1-2 4, Yeaney 5-12 0-0 10, Beers 0-1 3-4 3, Gardiner 2-4 2-2 6, Blacklock 1-2 1-3 4, Hansford 0-1 0-0 0, Marotte 2-4 1-2 5, Pietsch 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 20-53 9-15 54

UCLA (19-6)—Bessoir 2-6 1-2 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Conti 1-8 2-2 4, Osborne 6-16 0-0 12, Rice 3-8 5-7 11, Iwuala 0-1 0-0 0, Jaquez 6-9 2-2 14, Masikewich 1-1 0-0 2, Sontag 4-8 1-2 11, Jones 0-7 2-2 2, Totals 23-64 13-17 62

Oregon St. 8 21 18 7 — 54

UCLA 10 21 13 18 — 62

3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 5-21 (Aaron 1-3, Mannen 2-4, von Oelhoffen 1-4, Yeaney 0-3, Beers 0-1, Gardiner 0-2, Blacklock 1-2, Hansford 0-1, Marotte 0-1), UCLA 3-27 (Bessoir 1-4, Conti 0-5, Osborne 0-5, Rice 0-2, Jaquez 0-2, Sontag 2-5, Jones 0-4). Assists—Oregon St. 13 (Yeaney 5), UCLA 12 (Sontag 4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon St. 35 (Mitrovic 10), UCLA 38 (Osborne 10). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 14, UCLA 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—2,935.