OSU women's basketball: Emphasis on rebounding has changed season for Beavers

Competing on the glass has never really been an issue for the Oregon State women’s basketball program under coach Scott Rueck.
The Beavers typically win the rebounding battle each night and that has helped Oregon State year in and year out be among the top defensive teams in the Pac-12 and the country.
So maybe Rueck took that particular aspect of the game a bit for granted at the start of the season. He admitted as much Sunday evening following the Beavers’ 83-59 victory over Florida State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
“If you want to win you know you have to box out, and looking back on the year I thought initially I probably didn't emphasize it to the point that I needed to with the youth on our team and inexperience together and it was clearly a weakness,” Rueck said.
In fact, Rueck blamed a couple of December losses to the Beavers’ inability to win that battle and keep teams off the offensive glass in key moments.
The No. 8-seeded Beavers had no problem winning that battle on Sunday as they outrebounded the No. 9-seeded Seminoles 43-26, and limited Florida State to just six offensive rebounds.
“It's what I challenged them the most with,” Rueck said. “I mean basketball comes down to rebounding this time of year especially. You're going to have quarters and moments where you don't shoot the ball well and you need extra possessions, and you certainly can't give your opponent's extra possessions. And Florida State's a team that you know can get hot and score in bunches and so to give them second opportunities I didn't feel like was an option. I'm glad the team agreed with me that and took that really seriously.”
Oregon State will need more of the same Tuesday if it hopes to make a fifth straight appearance in the Sweet 16.
The Beavers (12-7) will square off against Hemisfair Region No. 1 seed South Carolina (23-4) at 4 p.m. at the Alamodome with the winner moving on to the second weekend of the tournament.
The Gamecocks have been dominant on the glass, outrebounding opponents on average 47.9-32.6.
Rueck said the Beavers began to buy into the idea of competing harder on the glass when they were on pause due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing and didn’t play a game for 29 days.
The Beavers outrebounded six of their next eight opponents, with only Stanford, the NCAA tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, and Arizona, a No. 3 seed in the tourney, both winning by four and two rebounds, respectively.
Oregon State was particularly impressive while sweeping the Los Angeles road trip with a 44-25 edge in a win at USC and a 45-39 advantage in a win at then-No. 8 UCLA, a No. 3 seed in this tournament.
“From that point forward we made it an absolute priority,” Rueck said. “So it's one thing to make it a priority, it's another thing for the team to adopt it as a priority. And it was an acquired taste for this group. …
“The grittiness that it takes on the other end of the floor is something that this team's really had to grow in, and this is a team that at times we've been disinterested on that end. Well, what everybody's seen over the last six weeks has been a complete acceptance of every aspect of the game. This team is playing incredible basketball.”
Senior point guard Aleah Goodman attributes the change in rebounding to the constant emphasis from the coaching staff.
“They really have harped on that since the beginning of the year and it didn't really click for us at the beginning. It was something we had to make our minds up and really just focus on that,” she said. “That was something that we knew we had to do but it wasn't always in the forefront of our mind. So that's something we really harped on and we really kind of changed the way we focused and put that first.”
And Goodman knows full well how important rebounding is in the NCAA tournament.
“We've seen a lot of improvement over this entire season in that area and then we know that this tournament, it comes down to rebounding,” she said. “We've talked about the Baylor game my freshman year and how that game really came down to rebounding and that's how it is and the NCAA tournament and that was a big focus.”
Freshman impact
Sasha Goforth and Talia von Oelhoffen understandably garner nearly all of the attention when it comes to the Beavers’ freshmen.
But on Sunday, another freshman played some key minutes in the Beavers’ win over Florida State.
Savannah Samuel played 16 minutes and scored six points and grabbed three rebounds.
“Savannah played her best game as a Beaver,” Rueck said after the game. “I thought she was absolutely awesome, just played a phenomenal first half. Our run in that first half to stretch the game was because of, in many ways, Savannah’s defense. I mean she challenged everything, made them miss. Had a couple of easy buckets underneath because she cut to the rim at the right time.
“I thought she just played a really savvy, looked like a veteran the way she played, and I was really happy for her.”