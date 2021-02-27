OSU women's basketball: Ducks to face different Beavers team this time around

“We've kind of talked about stretches on the defensive end where we can only allow the other team to score twice in a row would be ideal,” Goodman said. “And then that's a priority and a stop on the third time down. So I think that's been a focus of ours. Obviously, just defense overall has been a big focus of ours but like it is important and it's a priority to come out kind of ready so we aren't getting jumped on like we did the first time.”

Both teams are different from that first meeting. The addition of freshman Talia von Oelhoffen has helped the Beavers rebound from a five-game losing streak with a five-out-of-six stretch that includes last Sunday’s win at then-No. 8 UCLA. The Beavers are now on the cusp of a seventh straight NCAA tournament bid. A win Sunday would go a long way to making that a reality.

“I would say our program, especially, is a completely different team than the first time we faced Oregon so I'm really excited just for that because we are such a different team,” Goodman said, noting von Oelhoffen’s addition might be the biggest.

“Overall I would just say everyone has grown, not only an individual but as a team as well. Just the growth and the strides we have taken since the first time, it will be kind of a cool comparison because we were so fresh and new the first time we played them and then now we've obviously had the entire Pac 12 season. We're kind of finally getting into a little bit of a rhythm, we've been able to have come some consecutive games which has been really nice.”

