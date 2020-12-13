OSU women's basketball: Ducks shoot lights out from deep, run past Beavers

Only Colorado struggled to get going from deep, finishing 3 for 20 in the Beavers’ 17-point win.

“That's clearly just been a massive weakness in what we're doing,” Rueck said. “We're letting great shooters shoot open shots and you guys have watched us enough to know that defense is the end of the floor where that has never really been too much of a weakness.

"And so that's my No. 1 thing to go back and figure out how can we do a better job shutting that down. You hit the nail on the head and it's a problem at the moment.”

Senior Aleah Goodman said part of the issue so far this season is the Beavers haven’t made the opposition uncomfortable. She said defending the 3-point line will be something to key on moving forward, but it would help if they were able to put more pressure on teams by scoring.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We haven't really applied scoreboard pressure at all,” she said. “We haven't really been able to jump out, get ahead, which that's tough as a shooter if you're knowing that you have to hit the shot, obviously, because your team's down, and that's something that we didn't apply. So they were pretty relaxed, they were getting stops and then obviously that makes it pretty easy on the shooter.”