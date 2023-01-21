OSU women's basketball: Defense shows progress in win over Oregon

The rematch between Oregon State and No. 23 Oregon Friday night at Gill Coliseum came down to a final stretch that was very reminiscent of their meeting in December.

The Ducks won the first game by overcoming a 7-point deficit in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. On Friday, the Beavers held a 12-point lead with only 3 minutes left to play, but once again Oregon made a charge.

Guard Chance Gray hit three 3-pointers and Taya Hanson added a fourth shot from deep as the Ducks cut the deficit to two with a minute left.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck acknowledged there was a sense of “here it goes again” for the team and the home fans when the Ducks made that run.

But unlike the first game, Oregon State had answers of its own on Friday night. Bendu Yeaney made a pair of big plays down the stretch to keep the Beavers in the lead. She made a driving layup to give OSU a 65-60 lead and on the next possession drove into the lane before finding Timea Gardiner for a layup to give the Beavers a 4-point lead with 47 seconds left to play.

Oregon had a chance to tie the game at the end but Oregon State guard Noelle Mannen blocked Gray’s 3-point attempt and the Beavers held on for a 68-65 win.

“I thought we handled their press very well. We did execute, we hit big shots, we moved the ball and got to the rim … attacked the rim and got the highest percentage shot possible late. Then we got the rebounds we needed down the stretch. Really proud of our team for sticking with it,” Rueck said.

This was a crucial win for the Beavers’ postseason hopes after getting swept at home by Washington State and Washington a week ago. Much of the credit goes to the team’s defense, which was much improved.

Oregon guard Endyia Rogers scored 34 points in the first meeting but was held to 12 on Friday. As a team, the Ducks made just 23 of 67 attempts from the field (34%). Oregon was able to stay in the game with its 3-point shooting, going 12 for 30 (40%).

Oregon State stuck with its man-to-man defense on Friday, but Rueck said they chose to be more aggressive bringing their posts out to the perimeter to disrupt Oregon’s ball handlers. That is a challenging task for Jelena Mitrovic and Raegan Beers, but Rueck felt it was effective.

“We gave a different look in this game. We needed to and I thought we were ready to,” Rueck said. “I thought the overall effort against a team that has that many guards that are that skilled, that’s hard to play against. The ball really moves fast.”

Mitrovic played a strong game at both ends of the floor. She scored nine points, had a game-high 11 rebounds, had four assists and blocked two shots in just over 27 minutes of playing time. Those statistics don’t reflect the number of shots she impacts simply with her presence inside, forcing opponents to rush shots or alter the angle of a shot to avoid being blocked.

“This game was big for our confidence going into next weekend with Stanford and Cal, two good teams,” Mitrovic said. “I just knew that I had to bring aggressiveness — both offensively and defensively — and I thought I did that for the team. We got a win and that’s all that matters.”

The other difference from the first meeting is the presence of forward Timea Gardiner in Oregon State’s rotation. The freshman forward scored 15 points on Friday on an efficient 7 of 10 shooting from the floor.

Gardiner has played only three games since returning from injury and is just beginning to get familiar with the team’s offensive and defensive systems in a game setting. Despite that, she was on the floor late in the game and made plays to help close out the win.

Guard Talia von Oelhoffen, who scored a team-high 16 points, said Gardiner is “probably the most confident player I’ve ever played with.”

“Obviously you’ve got to adjust to college basketball and the plays and learning all of that. But confidence-wise, her abilities, we knew that she was gonna show up and she brings a lot of energy and just versatility to the team,” von Oelhoffen said.

Oregon State (11-8, 3-5) is back on the road this week, facing No. 4 Stanford at 8 p.m. Friday and California at 1 p.m. Sunday.