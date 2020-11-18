OSU women's basketball: Dates set for Pac-12 games

The No. 18 Oregon State women’s basketball team will open Pac-12 play at home against Utah on Dec. 4, the conference announced on Wednesday.

The rest of the conference schedule was also finalized, other than start times and TV selections, on Wednesday. It's a typical Friday-Sunday schedule as years past with one exception of the road trip to the Washington schools with a Saturday-Monday schedule.

The Beavers will continue their 22-game conference slate on Dec. 6 at home against Colorado. They then will play host to rival Oregon on Dec. 13.

Oregon State heads to the Washington schools with the first stop Dec. 19 at Washington State before playing Washington on Dec. 21.

The Beavers return home to host UCLA (Jan. 1) and USC (Jan. 3) before heading to California (Jan. 8) and Stanford (Jan. 10).

Oregon State returns to the road the next week to face Arizona State (Jan. 15) and Arizona (Jan. 17), then is home to face Washington on Jan. 22 and Washington State on Jan. 24.

It’s back the road for games at Colorado (Jan. 29) and Utah (Jan. 31) before a four-game homestand against Arizona (Feb. 5), Arizona State (Feb. 7), Stanford (Feb. 12) and Cal (Feb. 14).