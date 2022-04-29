OSU women's basketball: Corosdale transferring to Duke

Former Oregon State forward Taya Corosdale has announced that she is transferring to Duke.

Corosdale, a graduate transfer who played four seasons for the Beavers, is joining teammate Kennedy Brown, who announced on Sunday that she will be playing for the Blue Devils next season.

Forward Taylor Jones revealed last week that she is transferring to Texas. Oregon State freshman guard Greta Kampschroeder has also entered the transfer portal but her destination is not yet known.

The Beavers have added graduate transfer Bendu Yeaney, a 5-foot-10 guard who played the past two seasons for Arizona after beginning her collegiate career at Indiana.

