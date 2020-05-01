OSU women's basketball: Corosdale granted redshirt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oregon State forward Taya Corosdale has been granted a medical redshirt and will return for the 2020-21 women's basketball season as a redshirt-junior with two years of eligibility remaining.

“I am proud of the way Taya handled a difficult situation during the 2019-20 season,” coach Scott Rueck said in a release. “It is a miserable experience to have to sit out and miss a year in the sport you love. While we greatly missed her presence on the court, Taya remained an integral part of our team.

"She has done an incredible job of getting herself back to 100 percent and we can’t wait to have her on the court with us again. We are excited for all she will contribute over the next two seasons to our program and our community.”

After battling a hamstring injury late in camp that caused her to miss the Beavers' three exhibition games and the first two games of the regular season, Corosdale, a projected starter, played in just two games before being lost for the season.

During her sophomore campaign, Corosdale started 33 of the Beavers’ 34 games, averaging 6.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest. Corosdale grabbed 70 rebounds over the final seven games of her sophomore season, and played all 125 minutes of Oregon State’s NCAA tournament run that year.

In her debut campaign, Corosdale earned Pac-12 all-freshman honorable mention as she made 25 starts and averaged 6.8 points per contest. Corosdale made her mark in the NCAA tournament, going for 11 points against Baylor in the Sweet 16, and again scoring 11 points in the Beavers’ Elite Eight matchup with Louisville.

