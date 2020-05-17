OSU women's basketball: Corosdale continues rehab at home in Washington

“It’s been good to spend this time with them because usually like the combined amount that we've been in quarantine is probably like our summer break,” she said. “And so that's been nice to kind of get that a little earlier than usual.”

An only child, Corosdale said she has spent plenty of time cooking and exercising with her parents.

“I do feel like I'm kind of meeting them again,” she said. “… I'm used to seeing them maybe a couple times, maybe once a week during basketball season but other than that not much, so it's been really nice.”

And she can’t wait to get back to Corvallis and meet up with her old and new teammates and get ready for the start of the season — whenever that might be.

“I think it'll be fun when we all come together finally,” she said. “But we keep in touch often so it's not like we're isolating from each other. We're trying to stay in contact and get to know each other and do what we can during this time.”

Corosdale will have two more seasons to play after she was awarded a redshirt for missing this past season. It wasn’t a surprise, and Corosdale said knowing she would undoubtedly get that season back helped her through some of the tough times.

“That was one thing that kept me very sane during the injury was at least I know I get my year back,” she said. “… I’m just so excited to get that year back and get out there again.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.