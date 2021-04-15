OSU women's basketball: Connecticut Sun take Goodman with 30th pick in the WNBA draft

Leading up to Thursday's WNBA draft, Aleah Goodman admitted she had no idea what to expect.
Would someone draft her? Would she get a shot as a free agent?
All the former Oregon State guard wanted was to throw her name in the hat so to speak and see if a team wanted to give her a shot.
While she may not have had any expectations, by pick 17 she couldn’t take the tension any longer and headed outside with her mom to shoot some baskets.
Even though the basket was lower than the 10-foot norm because her little brother was also getting up shots with her, she said she was shooting pretty well.
Thirteen picks later, her dad and older sister started screaming because her dream was realized as the Connecticut Sun used one of their three draft picks to take the 5-foot-9 guard with the sixth pick in the third round and 30th overall pick.
Goodman is the sixth Beaver to be taken in the draft over the last six seasons.
Jamie Weisner went to the Sun in the second round in 2016 while Ruth Hamblin went to Dallas one pick later in the same draft. Sydney Wiese went in the first round to the Los Angeles Sparks in 2017 and Marie Gulich was a first-round pick by Phoenix in 2018. Mikayla Pivec was a third-round pick by Atlanta last season.
Part of the reason Goodman decided not to return to Oregon State for one more season was to get a little uncomfortable. Going 3,000 miles away from home will certainly be just that.
"I'm just excited,” Goodman said. “I wanted to get uncomfortable. I was ready to get out of Oregon, go somewhere else. So having the opportunity to go to Connecticut is awesome and I just I can't wait to get there.”
Goodman said the Sun were one of the teams she spoke with leading up to Thursday’s draft.
“I knew there was interest there but at the end of the day when today came I did what I could, it was in God's hands,” Goodman said. “And so I was just kind of waiting and hoping my name would get called.”
Sun coach Curt Miller said Goodman has been on their radar for some time and they were really focused on four players in the draft. Aleah was in the discussion with their back-to-back picks at 20 and 21 but they got the three they had targeted, he said, with taking Goodman at No. 30.
“I mean what a floor general right, what a great leader for Oregon State,” Miller said. “You can tell that when you talk to her she just really comes across as basketball IQ person. She took a young Oregon State team a long way this year and a lot of the leadership burden fell on her shoulders. And just so efficient shooting the basketball. So underrated in ball screens, can really get herself into the paint, can get herself to the rim. So we have followed her closely and feel she has been undervalued and underrated for much of her career.”
The Sun, who have two roster spots open, also drafted guards DiJonai Carrington, who played last season at Baylor after playing at Stanford, and Micaela Kelly from Central Michigan.
So there will be plenty of competition when training camp opens in the coming weeks.
“I'm just excited to learn, take in as much as possible and then just compete,” Goodman said. “Coach Miller talked about the vets that they have on the team and I think there's so much to learn from those guys, whether it's their actions, what they're saying, and just kind of taking all that in."
Former Beaver Destiny Slocum was also drafted Thursday when she was taken with the second pick of the second round (14th overall) by the Las Vegas Aces. Slocum, who transferred to Arkansas for her final season, started all 27 games and averaged 15.0 points per game as the Razorbacks reached the NCAA tournament before being upset by Wright State in the first round.
Slocum averaged 15.2 points per game in her two seasons with the Beavers. She played her first season at Maryland where she was the Big Ten freshman of the year and the named the national freshman of the year.
For her career, Slocum averaged 14.2 points per game and shot 44.8% from the field. She earned all-conference honors in the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
Slocum said it was nerve-racking but a relief to finally hear her name, noting she has been draft eligible for three years.
“It's been something on my mind for three years now, and then finally to know that I'm in the perfect mental and physical space to be there and hear my name, I couldn't be more grateful and be able to share it with the people who sacrificed the most for me to have that opportunity,” Slocum said. “It means a lot to me.”
Slocum says her playmaking ability should translate well from college to the WNBA.
“I think being able to set up players and get them the ball when they need it at the right times,” Slocum said. “I think just my competitive nature as a point guard and being able to really just dictate kind of how and who needs the ball at what times. I think as talented a roster as the Aces have, that's going to be so fun setting up people who you're like, OK, I'm going to get them the ball, they're going to score, they need it here.
“It's going to be a fun challenge and I'm excited to be there and just get going.”
Texas’ Charlie Collier was the first overall pick to Dallas while Arizona guard Aari McDonald was taken No. 3 by the Atlanta Dream and UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere went No. 6 to the New York Liberty and will team former Oregon Duck and last year’s No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu.
Dallas took Awak Kuier from Finland with the second pick and Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee at No. 5 while Indiana went with West Virginia’s Kysre Gondrezick fourth.
The Los Angeles Sparks took Alabama’s Jasmine Walker seventh, Chicago took Shyla Heal from Australia eighth and Minnesota selected Rennia Davis of Tennessee ninth.
North Carolina’s Stephanie Watts went 10th to the Sparks and the reigning champion Seattle Storm took Texas A&M’s Aaliyah Wilson 11th. Wilson was then traded to Indiana for Kennedy Burke.
Las Vegas closed out the first round by selecting Iliana Rupert from France.
Stanford’s Kianna Williams went to the Storm with the 18th overall and Arizona’s Trinity Baptiste went with the final pick of the second round to Indiana.