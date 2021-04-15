OSU women's basketball: Connecticut Sun take Goodman with 30th pick in the WNBA draft

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Part of the reason Goodman decided not to return to Oregon State for one more season was to get a little uncomfortable. Going 3,000 miles away from home will certainly be just that.

"I'm just excited,” Goodman said. “I wanted to get uncomfortable. I was ready to get out of Oregon, go somewhere else. So having the opportunity to go to Connecticut is awesome and I just I can't wait to get there.”

Goodman said the Sun were one of the teams she spoke with leading up to Thursday’s draft.

“I knew there was interest there but at the end of the day when today came I did what I could, it was in God's hands,” Goodman said. “And so I was just kind of waiting and hoping my name would get called.”

Sun coach Curt Miller said Goodman has been on their radar for some time and they were really focused on four players in the draft. Aleah was in the discussion with their back-to-back picks at 20 and 21 but they got the three they had targeted, he said, with taking Goodman at No. 30.