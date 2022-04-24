OSU women's basketball: Brown transferring to Duke

Forward Kennedy Brown announced on social media Sunday afternoon that she is transferring to Duke.

The native of Derby, Kansas, is the second transfer from the Oregon State women's basketball program to announce her new home. Taylor Jones announced earlier this week that she is transferring to Texas.

It is not yet known where Greta Kampschroeder and Taya Corosdale will be going for the 2022-23 season.

Brown was the 2019 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year and a McDonald's All-American. She spent three season at Oregon State. A knee injury limited her freshman year and forced her to sit out her entire sophomore season. This season she played in 30 games, starting 21, and 7.9 points nd 6.3 rebounds per game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.