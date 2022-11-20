OSU women's basketball: Big weekend for Beers, von Oelhoffen

The Oregon State women’s basketball team has accomplished its first task, sweeping its first four nonconference games of the season.

The Beavers ran away with a 100-59 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday and handed Eastern Washington its first loss of the season 73-66 on Thursday.

Next up for Oregon State (4-0) is a high-profile matchup against No. 4 Iowa (4-1) on Friday at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland. Before taking an early look at that game there are a couple of points to consider from these two home victories.

Big performances

Oregon State’s Raegan Beers scored 28 points and had 12 rebounds, including seven offensive rebounds, in the win over Prairie View A&M.

The freshman post from Littleton, Colorado, has recorded a double-double in each of the past three games and is averaging 17 points and 8.8 rebounds a game.

“Her energy that she brings to the court just makes a difference. It changes things. When she comes out here, it’s a different pace and that’s what I thought she brought to the game, let alone her productivity. She brought pace, speed, she brought power around the basket, which is so effective,” said Oregon State coach Scott Rueck.

On Thursday, von Oelhoffen scored a career-high 32 points to help the Beavers past a scrappy Eastern Washington team. Oregon State needed every bucket it could get against the Eagles and von Oelhoffen delivered. It was reported immediately after the game that von Oelhoffen had scored 34 points, but that number was changed after a post-game review.

What typically makes von Oelhoffen so hard to defend is that she can score at all three levels — at the rim, on mid-range jumpers and from behind the 3-point line. Von Oelhoffen said after the game that she was not satisfied with her shooting so far this season and was determined to get to the basket as much as she could against Eastern Washington.

That plan worked as she made 10 of 19 field-goal attempts and was 11 for 12 from the free-throw line.

3-point defense

As proud as Rueck may have been of von Oelhoffen’s offensive outburst against the Eagles, nothing will make him happier than her commitment to 3-point defense.

Eastern Washington came into the game at Gill Coliseum having made 42% of its 3-point attempts this season (25 of 59). The Beavers have a recent history of opponents shooting well from beyond the arc and did not want to let the Eagles get comfortable.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Eastern Washington made just 3 of 22 3-point attempts (14%) on Thursday.

“I was really proud of how we defended the 3-point line. They were shooting a really high percentage coming into this game. We knew they liked the kick-out 3s. So for us to keep them 3 for 22, 14 percent from the 3-point line, I think that shows a lot of growth,” von Oelhoffen said.

The Beavers’ commitment to 3-point defense was illustrated on a play in the first quarter. The Eagles were on a fastbreak and the first Oregon State player back was defending the rim. Eastern Washington had a player set up in the deep corner for a 3-pointer, but Oregon State wing Shalexxus Aaron sprinted back to contest the shot, which clanged off the rim.

Beavers missing Yeaney, Gardiner

Graduate transfer Bendu Yeaney and McDonald’s High School All-American Timea Gardiner have yet to make their Oregon State debuts. Rueck has described them as suffering from minor injuries and has said he is “hopeful” they will return to action soon.

The game against Iowa will be a great early test for the Beavers, but it would be a lot more fun with both Yeaney and Gardiner at full speed. Rueck can’t wait for Oregon State fans to get to see Gardiner, a fluid, do-everything 6-foot-3 forward.

And Yeaney, a defensive specialist, is a perfect fit for the defense-first Rueck. The Portland native who transferred to Oregon State after playing at Arizona has already improved the Beavers’ defense with her presence and she hasn’t played a minute. It would be a great matchup if Yeaney could defend Iowa’s superstar guard Caitlin Clark on Friday.

Clark suffered an ankle injury during the Hawkeyes’ 84-83 loss at Kansas State on Thursday, but it doesn’t appear as if she will miss any games. Clark has struggled with ankle injuries during her career, and she bounced back to score 33 points in Iowa’s 73-62 win over Belmont on Sunday.