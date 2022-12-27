OSU women's basketball: Big second half lifts Beavers to 89-52 win over N.C. Central

Raegan Beers scored 27 points and Shalexxus Aaron had 17 as Oregon State rolled to an 89-52 win over North Carolina Central on Tuesday night at Gill Coliseum.

This was the final nonconference game for the Beavers (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12 Conference), who will resume conference play at home Friday against USC (10-2, 0-1).

Both teams were short handed Tuesday due to travel difficulties coming out of the Christmas holiday. The Eagles had just six players available as three of their players were caught up in the flight cancellations and delays which have been widespread this week.

Oregon State freshman Lily Hansford was unavailable due to travel problems. The Beavers also held out starting center Jelena Mitrovic who was not 100% following the Maui Classic.

Oregon State assistant coach Jonas Chatterton filled in for head coach Scott Rueck at the postgame press conference and said Mitrovic was held out as a precaution and will play against USC on Friday.

“Completely precautionary. She could have gone tonight. She’s kind of gone through practice as we’ve gone through but she had a little soreness in there and tightness,” Chatterton said. “She’ll be ready to go this weekend.”

North Carolina Central kept the game close in the first two quarters and went into halftime trailing 35-27. But the Beavers cranked up their defense in the second half and outscored the Eagles 54-25 after the break.

North Carolina Central had no answer for Beers inside and repeatedly sent her to the free-throw line. The freshman made 9 of 10 attempts at the line and was just one point short of matching her career high. She also had 10 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season.

Talia von Oelhoffen also had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Martha Pietsch scored 12 points and Adlee Blacklock had 10 as five Oregon State players scored in double figures.

Jerni Kiaku had 14 for North Carolina Central (5-9). Morgan Callahan had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Nia Ford and Blessing Okoh each had 10.

Oregon St. 89, NC Central 52

NC CENTRAL (5-9)—Avoletta 3-12 0-0 6, Callahan 5-14 2-5 12, Ford 4-8 0-0 10, Kiaku 4-11 5-6 14, Lowery 0-8 0-0 0, Okoh 5-11 0-0 10, Totals 21-64 7-11 52

OREGON ST. (8-4)—Beers 9-16 9-10 27, Aaron 7-15 0-0 17, Marotte 4-10 0-0 9, von Oelhoffen 4-10 1-1 11, Yeaney 0-2 0-0 0, Blacklock 4-11 0-0 10, Mannen 1-4 0-0 3, Pietsch 5-9 2-3 12, Totals 34-77 12-14 89

NC Central 15 12 19 6 — 52

Oregon St. 17 18 27 27 — 89

3-Point Goals—NC Central 3-10 (Callahan 0-1, Ford 2-5, Kiaku 1-1, Lowery 0-2, Okoh 0-1), Oregon St. 9-35 (Aaron 3-8, Marotte 1-5, von Oelhoffen 2-6, Yeaney 0-1, Blacklock 2-8, Mannen 1-4, Pietsch 0-3). Assists—NC Central 11 (Kiaku 5), Oregon St. 23 (Mannen 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—NC Central 31 (Callahan 10), Oregon St. 55 (von Oelhoffen 12). Total Fouls—NC Central 14, Oregon St. 12. Technical Fouls—None. A—3,477.