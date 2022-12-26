OSU women's basketball: Beers makes an instant impact

Raegan Beers has played 11 games for the Oregon State women’s basketball team and the freshman post is second on the team in points, rebounds and blocked shots.

Even though she joined the program as a McDonald’s High School All-American, Beers did not imagine playing this large a role on the team so early in her collegiate career.

“Honestly, back when I first signed back when we had some other people here, Taylor (Jones) and Kennedy (Brown) were here, Jelena (Mitrovic), of course, I figured coming in that I would get to learn and grow from them. Get to learn a lot and maybe not play a lot, which I was OK with, honestly,” Beers said.

After Beers signed with Oregon State, Jones and Brown both transferred. That left the Beavers without their two most experienced post players. The team’s front court depth has also been hurt by the absence of fellow McDonald’s All-American Timea Gardiner, a 6-foot-3 forward from Ogden, Utah.

“So it’s been up to me and Jelena to hold down the fort in the post," Beers said. "It was definitely a surprise coming here and playing as much as I am. But it’s been great having Jelena to help walk me through that, get me through that, and of course the coaches have been helping me adjust to all of that."

She has made the most of this opportunity, averaging 12.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Beers has scored in double digits in six games in a row and set a career high with 28 points in the win over Prairie View A&M.

Beers has shown the ability to score in a variety of ways. In the half-court offense, she establishes good position, has a variety of moves in the post and can also face up and hit mid-range jumpers.

When she and Mitrovic are both on the court, they can rotate between the high and low posts and both of them are skilled at throwing entry passes to the other.

“I know whenever I throw the ball up there, she’s gonna catch it and score,” Mitrovic said.

The two posts have quickly established great chemistry in the high-low game, Beers said.

“That high-low, playing against it with certain teams, when people go against us, it’s obviously really hard to guard when you have a 6-8 at the top, however tall I am, 6-3, 6-4, and we can just interchange because we’re both very good passers," Beers said. "We can both be out or we can both shoot the ball about the same from that 15-foot line, so we’re pretty much interchangeable, which is super helpful.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Beers has also been effective through sheer hustle, outrunning defenders in transition to score easy baskets before the defense is set.

This part of her game has been a surprise for Beers, who did not play this role in high school. She was her team’s primary rebounder and also served as a screener and safety outlet when opponents pressed. But she wasn’t asked to get out and run in transition the way she does now.

“We have Talia (von Oelhoffen) and Bendu (Yeaney) who can just charge up the floor,” said Beers, who added that as soon as a teammate has the rebound, “I’m off, I don’t care who has it, the ball’s getting out quick either way. So I think I’m much better at recognizing that now than I was in high school. I had to increase my pace to match everyone else’s.”

Shot clocks are just coming into use in high school basketball — the Oregon School Activities Association has approved this rule change starting in 2023-24 — and were not used in Colorado when Beers was in high school.

Getting used to the pace of play and the athleticism of the other athletes is the biggest adjustment Beers has had to make at Oregon State.

“By the time you get past half court, you’ve got 22 seconds to score and get back on defense," she said. "The pace is just so much faster, girls are faster, every aspect of the game is faster. I like it, but that has definitely been the biggest adjustment from high school to college.”

Oregon State (7-4, 0-1 Pac-12 Conference) has not played since falling to LSU in the final game of the Maui Classic on Dec. 18. Beers flew home to Colorado after that tournament to enjoy the holidays with her family.

The Beers are an athletic bunch and as soon as she got home she traveled with her family to Fort Worth, Texas, to watch the Armed Forces Bowl. Her older brother, Rocky, is a sophomore tight end at the Air Force Academy and the Falcons defeated Baylor 30-15.

Her younger brother, Rowdy, has committed to play football at Florida International University and younger sister, Rylie, plays basketball and will be part of the class of 2025.

Raegan Beers was highly recruited out of high school and considered Big 12 options at Baylor and Texas before committing to Oregon State.

“In the end, it came down to Oregon State because of the culture that coach Rueck has created,” Beers said.

The break is now over and Oregon State will host North Carolina Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Beavers will then resume conference play with home games against USC on Friday and No. 10 UCLA on Sunday.

Beers said the goal as always at Oregon State is to reach the NCAA tournament and she believes this team is capable of achieving that. The return of Gardiner will help by adding another scoring option and more depth in the front court, but Beers thinks the pieces are already in place.

“We’re a good team and we’ve just got to be more consistent and once we are, we’re going to be a competitive team,” Beers said.