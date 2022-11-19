 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU women's basketball: Beers leads Beavers in rout of Prairie View A&M

Oregon State freshman post Raegan Beers scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Beavers rolled to a 100-59 victory over Prairie View A&M on Saturday in a nonconference women's basketball matchup.

Beers made 9 of 14 shots from the field and was 10 for 12 from the free-throw line. She also had two steals and one blocked shot.

Guard AJ Marotte added 16 points and seven rebounds for Oregon State (4-0). Talia von Oelhoffen had 12 points and seven rebounds and Jelena Mitrovic had nine points, five rebounds, four assists and one block.

The Beavers had a 49-26 edge in rebounds and a 24-11 advantage in assists.

The Beavers took control of the contest with a 31-7 first quarter.

The Panthers (2-3) were led by Kennedy Paul with 11 points and Jayda Bowen with 10. Prairie View was 21 for 68 from the field (31%) and made 7 of 26 3-point attempts (27%).

Next up for the Beavers is the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend. Oregon State will play No. 4 Iowa at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Chiles Center in a game which will be broadcast on ESPNU. The Beavers will play either Duke or UConn on Sunday.

OSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SATURDAY: Oregon State 100, Prairie View A&M 59

RECORD: 4-0

NEXT: Oregon State vs. No. 4 Iowa, 5:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Chiles Center, Portland

TV: ESPNU

