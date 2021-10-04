OSU women's basketball: Beavers welcome new faces

Oregon State women’s basketball coach Scott Rueck has a lot of talented new faces to incorporate into the rotation this season.
The Beavers brought in two graduate transfers to bolster their backcourt. Téa Adams averaged 10.7 points per game last season for San Diego State, and Emily Codding averaged nine points and seven rebounds per game in an injury shortened season at St. Mary’s.
Oregon State also landed two highly regarded freshmen guards. Greta Kampschroeder was a McDonald’s High School All-American out of Illinois and AJ Marotte was a four-time 6A all-state selection in Texas.
Talia von Oelhoffen is also listed as a freshman on the Oregon State roster, but she played last year in the COVID season which did not count against her eligibility. Along with redshirt sophomore Noelle Mannen, this group will have to fill the shoes of departing backcourt standout Aleah Goodman. The Beavers also lost talented freshman Sasha Goforth, who chose to return to her home state and transferred to Arkansas.
Rueck said the game experience von Oelhoffen gained last season is very valuable.
“That gives her validity, gives her credibility and gives her the confidence to speak up. And she’s got a lot to offer,” Rueck said, adding that von Oelhoffen was driven to work even harder this offseason after seeing first-hand what it takes to succeed against top squads such as Stanford and South Carolina.
The unsettled backcourt situation is unusual for an Oregon State program which has been driven by outstanding guard play for the past several seasons. Stars such as Jamie Weisner, Sydney Wiese, Mikayla Pivec and Goodman anchored successful squads and helped establish Oregon State as a national power.
The fate of this year’s team may rest on its very tall frontcourt. The Beavers have seven players on the roster listed as 6-foot-3 or taller.
Sophomore forward Kennedy Brown will return after missing all of last season following a knee injury her freshman year. Redshirt junior forward Taya Corosdale said the team was hindered by Brown’s absence last season.
“The main thing I think we missed last year was just her consistency on the defensive and offensive end. She’s really good on defense, especially for her size, and then on offense, just being that calm and composed player that is super versatile,” Corosdale said during the Oregon State women’s basketball media day on Monday at the OSU Basketball Center.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Brown said she is fully recovered from the injury and subsequent surgery and is able to practice and play without any limitations. Brown, who is listed at 6-foot-6, said it is helpful to practice against players her height or even taller every day.
“I’ve been playing against Jelena (Mitrovic) every day in practice and I think that’s helped me tremendously. Scoring over a bigger, taller opponent isn’t something I’ll see a lot during the year,” Brown said.
Rueck said Brown was immediately ready to play as a freshman and has worked hard to improve even during her rehabilitation.
“I think she is the best defensive post player that I’ve coached from Day 1. I think she was the most prepared, the most natural defender. Her angles, things that I usually spend a couple years teaching, she already had them. To defend without fouling, to rebound out of position, just her natural instincts, we really missed that on the defensive end of the floor,” Rueck said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Offensively, Rueck said Brown is comfortable playing both the center and power forward positions and he thinks she can even develop and slide over to the small forward position in the future.
Rueck acknowledged that the squad lost its leader with the graduation of Goodman. He said she did an outstanding job last year under difficult circumstances.
“Everybody saw what Aleah did last year. She carried us in so many ways. She was our toughness, she was heart and soul, she was the coach on the floor. She just stepped right into it and it was beautiful to watch,” Rueck said.
While others might find it concerning that this leadership has to be replaced, Rueck said watching new leadership develop is one of the most rewarding parts of coaching.
“There is a natural process to it. It’s my favorite part of my job, to develop leaders, because I think that is the skill that carries them the furthest in life. And I think this is the most unique opportunity they’ll ever have, most likely, to develop it,” Rueck said.